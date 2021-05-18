Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 17 May Sai to Chavan That Behave Nicely to Guest – Latest Update

In the recent episodes, we have seen that Sai is inviting guests to their homes without informing her family.

In the first scene of the episode, Sai is making food for the guest, and Ashwini is helping her. During their work, Ashwini requesting SAi to let the family member know about her visit.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein New Episode

Sai explained to Ashwini that when the visitor will come then Sai will introduce the whole family. Ashwini warns Sai that you should tell the family about the unexpected guest; otherwise, they will scold them for inviting these guests.

Sai said that currently, they have to complete their work, and then when the visitor visits the home then we will manage everything.

Sai also scared and told that she would get invisible energy to fight with the visitors and the family members.

At that time, Sonali and Karishma get into the kitchen, and they saw Sai and Ashwini are working in the kitchen.

They both get shocked after seeing Sai and Ashwini in the kitchen. Sonali and Karishma are talking that what is going on in this kitchen.

Karishma assuming that what type of thinking is going on in Sai’s Mind. At that time, Pakhi arrived and said that she would make a good lunch for Sunday.

At that time, Karishma and Sonali reply that she can not make anything special for this Sunday as Sai and Ashwini are already in the kitchen and making something special.

After seeing Sai in the kitchen, Bhavani is getting irritated, and she is trying to assume what is going on in Sai’s mind. She tries to read Sai’s Mind.