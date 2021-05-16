Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein 15 May Lunch Date Between Sai, Pulkit and Devyani – Latest Update

The recent episode has started with the scene of Sai. Sai is talking about both Devyani and Pulkit.

In the talking of Sai, She is thinking about giving the invitation for lunch to Devyani and Pulkit. On the thinking of Sai’s suggestion, Virat comments that the family will not agree to invite them for lunch.

So Virat suggests dropping the idea of inviting them for lunch. But Sai is not agreed with Virat, and they told Virat that it is his responsibility to take both of them to the launch.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Latest Update

Sai tries to take all the responsibility on his head. But Virat tries to avoid the things, and Sai want to manage the things.

Sai takes the hat of Virat, and he is very sure about the lunch date at the family as she is the daughter of a police officer.

She is also given the assurance to Virat that she is also the wife of a brave police officer. Virat still doubts the plan and says to Sai that they can plan something different.

Sai said that tomorrow is a Sunday, and I will manage all the things at family. Then Virat says that if we are inviting them for lunch, then they should make more and more dishes for lunch.

Sai is talking about his hostel return. After listening to Sai’s story, Virat gets upset.