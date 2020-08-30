Get ready because Xbox Series X and PS5 games will be more expensive

NBA 2K



The games for the long-awaited consoles Xbox series x and Playstation 5 will be more expensive than games for current consoles, at least that way you can foresee for the price of NBA 2K21 of the company Visual Concepts.

In the United States, a game usually costs $ 60; Apparently, however, the titles for the next consoles will increase by about $ 10. This is what can be deduced after Visual Concepts revealed on Thursday, July 2, that the price of NBA 2K21 will be US $ 70 for the next consoles.

The $ 70 price tag anticipates a price increase for games coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Visual Concepts is one of the first game publishers to reveal the price of one of its top next-generation titles.

The price increase is not excused by the function to buy the game for the current console and then upgrade it for the new consoles without paying. NBA 2K will have a themed version with the player Kobe Bryant that will cost US $ 100 and will be the only version with the automatic update.

If players buy the game in its $ 70 version, they should be aware that it will only work for the next generation console that will be released until the end of the year. The game, on the other hand, is expected in stores in September. The version for the Xbox One and PS4 costs US $ 60 and will be playable from September, although it will not be able to be updated for future consoles.