GESCOM Recruitment 2020 For 1840 JLM, JSO Vacancies available at www.gescom.in:

The Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited is going to declare the notification of the GESCOM Recruitment 2020 for 1840 JLM, JSO posts on the official site at www.gescom.in. So the candidates who want to apply for the GESCOM Recruitment 2020 they first check their eligibility criteria for the recruitment posts and then apply. It is the Government sector job, so the candidates have the right opportunity. There is a total 1840 number of seats available.

GESCOM Recruitment 2020:

GESCOM is commonly known as the. The Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited GESCOM is work under the KPTCL (Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited) for the distribution of electricity in six districts. The Company started in the year 1st June 2002. Recently, the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited announces the recruitment for the various posts on the official site at t www.gescom.in. So the candidates who eligible for these posts submit their application form before the last date.

GESCOM JLM JSO Recruitment 2020:

As per the official advertisement, the GESCOM declare the notification for the 1840 number of vacancies on the official site at www.gescom.in. The GESCOM announces the recruitment for the post of Junior Lineman (JLM) and Junior Station Operator (JSO). So the candidates who required for this job submit their application form before the last date. The last date for submitting the application form is 2020.

GESCOM Recruitment Eligibility Criteria & Job Vacancy Details:

Name of the Corporation: Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited (GESCOM)

Name of the posts: Junior Lineman (JLM), Junior Station Operator (JSO)

Total job vacancy: Total 1840 posts available

Junior Lineman (JLM): 1300 posts

Junior Station Operator (JSO): 540 posts

Job Location: Job situated in Karnataka.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must complete 10th class from the recognized board for JLM post and the JSO post candidates should have to complete 10th class with ITI in Electrical/ Electrician Trade.

Age Limits: Candidates have minimum age of 18 years, and the maximum age should be 35 years. And upper age relaxation is given as per the government rules.

Pay Scale:

Junior Lineman (JLM): 7350 – 15710/- per month

7350 – 15710/- per month Junior Station Operator (JSO): Rs.7950 – 16790/- per month

Application Fee:

Junior Lineman (JLM) : General category candidates have to pay Rs.200/- and SC/ ST Candidates have to pay Rs.100/-.

: General category candidates have to pay Rs.200/- and SC/ ST Candidates have to pay Rs.100/-. Junior Station Operator (JSO): General category candidates have to pay Rs.400/- and SC/ ST Candidates have to pay Rs.200/-.

Selection Process: The candidates will select a written test.

How to apply GESCOM Recruitment 2020?

Candidates who want to apply for the GESCOM Recruitment they first visit the official site at www.gescom.in. Then at the official site search the latest hiring and click on GESCOM JLM JSO Recruitment 2020. Then fill the application form and implementation fee within a time limit. After successful submission takes a print out of it.

GESCOM Recruitment 2020

Official site: www.gescom.in