George R. R. Martin Writes Winds of Winter During Coronavirus Isolation

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO / Getty



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Many people around the world abide by the rule of social distancing in order to stop the spread of COVID-19 disease. Among those who have been secluded in their homes is George R. R. Martin, creator of the saga A Song of Ice and Fire that inspired the series of game of Thrones, whose home isolation may have had a positive consequence: breakthroughs in his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter.

“For those of you who may be concerned about me personally … yes, I am aware that I am among the most vulnerable population, given my age and my physical condition,” wrote Martin on his blog, Not a Blog, Tuesday, March 17.

“But I feel fine right now, and we are taking all sensible precautions.”

The most exciting part: Martin wrote that, along with one of his staff, he has been hiding in an “isolated remote location” where he is “spending more time in Westeros than in the real world, writing every day.”

“Things are pretty bleak in the Seven Kingdoms … but maybe not as bleak as they can get around here.”

The new projects of the stars of Game of Thrones [fotos] To see photos



This is surprising news for those of us who have been waiting for the sixth novel in Martin’s epic fantasy saga titled A Song of Ice and Fire.

The author has been working on his new book for around eight years, repeatedly postponing its expected publication date as it has been involved in other projects, which includes the now canceled prequel series game of Thrones for HBO. His latest book, A Dance with Dragons, required six years of writing to be published.

In mid-2019, Martin promised that he would have completed the manuscript of The Winds of Winter for the time of his participation in the Worldcon science fiction convention in New Zealand, scheduled to be held on July 29.

“If I don’t have The Winds of Winter in hand when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon, here is my formal written permission to put me in prison in a little cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid until I finish it, “he wrote on his blog.

We may not be able to make you keep your promise. The coronavirus outbreak has caused Australia to ban all international travel, while in the United States COVID-19 has been extended to all 50 states. Several Disney theme parks have closed and major events canceled, since E3 to Coachella.

As Martin writes at the end of his blog post: “Let’s hope we all come out of this safe and sound. Take care, my friends. Better safe than sorry.”