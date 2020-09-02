George R.R. Martin confident that Winds of Winter will be ready in 2021

Bodo Marks / EPA / Corbis



Four and a half years ago, on January 4, 2016, CNET en Español published an article in which George R.R. Martin announced that there would be a delay in the appearance of his new novel, The Winds of Winter. So any predictions of when the new book in the saga will be published A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired the series game of Thrones, should be taken with high doses of skepticism.

This is relevant because Martin himself posted on his blog Not a Blog on Tuesday, June 23, that he has made significant progress in writing The Winds of Winter and that he trusts that it will be published in 2021. 😮

“I must confess that after almost half a year of pandemic, quarantine and social distancing, I suffer from symptoms of cabin fever, which is almost literal in my case. Yes, I am in a real cabin in the mountains. No, I don’t have a fever. At least currently, I’m healthy … for a 71-year-old out of shape guy, “he wrote.



Playing:

Watch this:

Game of Thrones comes to an end: Where to see its actors?

2:09



“This forced isolation has helped me write. I spend long hours a day writing The Winds of Winter and making sustained progress. I finished a new chapter yesterday, another three days earlier, another last week. But, no, this does not mean that the book will be ready tomorrow or will be published next week. It will be a voluminous book and I still have a long way to go … I have bad days, which discourage me, and good days, which encourage me, but in general I am satisfied with how things are turning out, “he added.

In the text, Martin also reveals which books he is reading during confinement – reserve praise for If It Bleeds by Stephen King, among others – and he confesses that he has recently been writing about Cersei Lannister, Asha Greyjoy – renamed Yara in the series -, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Barristan Selmy and Areo Hotah. “I will return to Braavos next week,” said the writer.

The Winds of Winter It is the sixth book of the seven that comprise the saga A Song of Ice and Fire. The fifth – and for now last to be published – is A Dance with Dragons, released in July 2011.