Gentefied: The new Netflix speaks Spanglish and stays in the clichés

Almost a year after One Day at a Time, Comedy series about a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles, was canceled, Netflix launches Gentefied, a comedy about a Mexican-American family living in Los Angeles.

Gentefied, Created by Chicanos Linda Yvette Chávez and Marvin Lemus, it hilariously deals with issues such as the search for identity and, as its name suggests, the gentrification of Latino neighborhoods in the United States.

The comedy focuses on the history of the Morales family settled in the Boyle Heights Latin neighborhood in LA After the death of grandmother Delfina, her widower Casimiro (Joaquín Cosío) and their three oldest grandchildren – Erik (Joseph Julian Soria), Ana (Karrie Martin) and Chris (Carlos Santos) – they work to keep Mama Fina’s Taco restaurant open.

In this frame, Gentefied shows us to the rhythm of spanglishOn the one hand, how one generation faces the changes brought about by economic ups and downs and all that this entails, and how in parallel another generation, the young woman, struggles to maintain its space within American society while maintaining the inheritance of their parents and grandparents.

And it is that identity (its search, its preservation and its questioning) is a constant in Gentefied.

“You know, I’m more Mexican than all of you,” Chris tells his co-workers. Chris, of Mexican descent and born in the US, works in a fancy restaurant as a cook. At work he is surrounded by Mexicans, who call him a “gringo.” Tired of being excluded, Chris wants to prove his Mexicanness to them, so his kitchen colleagues give him a practical and knowledge test that will determine whether or not he is Mexican. In this test, Chris must, among other things, name five states of Mexico, mention three novels starring Thalía, dance quebradita, guess what Mexican candy she is eating and show her mastery of the soccer ball.

And that is one of the most interesting questions / proposals that it raises Gentefied: What is being Mexican? What makes you be Latino? Can you adjudicate country without having been born there?

According to the first 10 chapters that I could see of Gentefied, the Latin – or in this case, the Mexican – is condensed into mariachis, wrestlers, embroidered blouses, tacos, tequilas, drunkenness, rudeness, hats, football references, novels, Vicente Fernández, Frida Kahlo, Thalía, among many others. . And although these symbols are true and typical of Mexican culture, it seems that the creators were in a hurry and placed as many clichés as they could in each of their chapters, without going any further or exploring their complexity.

And it is by falling short in this sense – that of stagnating in steoreotypes, without challenging, exploring or expanding them – that Gentefied It falters and the reason it left me a bit bittersweet taste.

On the one hand, this comedy gives a voice to a community underrepresented on US television – something much needed. But, on the other hand, the search for representation borders on an exaggeration that does not help to dispel or question deeply rooted stereotypes that weigh on the Latino community.

Between hints of humor and reality, Gentefied ends up creating and reaffirming these and other clichés, which are not reserved for the Latino community. “The less product there is [en la tienda], you can charge more to the güeritos “, Lupita, a friend of the Morales family, tells Casimiro. Lupita is a kind of healer who adapted her herb business to make a modern place hipster targeting the needs – or whims – of the white American, who is portrayed as self-centered, ignorant, and lacking the ability to understand the struggle of minorities.

Gentefied is a Netflix production starring actors not very well known with the exception of Cosío (Casimiro ‘Pop’), a Mexican actor that we have seen in Narcos: Mexico playing Don Neto and in the comedy Killing Cabos like Rubén “Mascarita”.

The rest of the cast of Gentefied It shows young faces who have mostly played supporting roles in various television series. Actress Karrie Martin (Ana Morales) participated in the series Pretty Little Liars and The Urge to Purge; Joseph Julian Soria (Erik) has appearances in Hawaii Five-0 and The Oath; Puerto Rican Carlos Santos (Chris) participated in the series 2 Broke Girls; while Julissa Calderón (Yessika Flores) is a public figure known for her presence on the Internet thanks to the Latin channel BuzzFeed, Pero Like.

The first season of Gentefied premieres February 21 on Netflix.

Editor’s note: This review of Gentefied it was first published on February 13.

