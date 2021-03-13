Genius Full Movie Download Leaked by Piracy Websites.

Genius is an action thriller movie. The movie starts with the intelligent research and analysis wing agent or RAW agent. He got failed in the mission, and he gets injured, and he can not do the work.

At that time, he meets with his love and talks with her. Then we see the flashback of their life. We will not share the spoiler of the film Genius.

Genius Full Movie Download

There are many stars in this film, Genius including Utkarsh Sharma as Vasudev Shastri aka Genius, Ishitha Chauhan as Nandini Chauhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Mr. Samar Khan or MRS, Mithun Chakraborthy as NSA Chief Jaishankar Prasad, KK Raina as Mr. Das, Dev Gill as Mr. Satyajit Rathore, Rajesh Bhati as Samar Khan right hand, Ashok Samarth as Commander Arjun Singh Rathore, Abhimanyu Singh as Mr. Praveen Joshi, Zakir Hussain as Minister, and Ayesha Jhulka as Nandini’s Mother.

There were a total of six songs in the film Genius. They titled Tera Fitoor, Dil Meri Na Sune, Tujhse Kahan Juda Hoon Main, Holi Biraj Ma, Pyar Le Pyar De, and Dil Meri Na Sune.

Himesh Reshammiya gave this album in the film Genius. Monty Sharma gave the background score in Genius. Anil Sharma directed the film Genius, and he also gave the story of the film.

Find the trailer of the film Genius below.

Genius was produced by Deepak Mukut, Anil Sharma, K.C. Sharma, and Kamal Mukut. Sunil Sirvaiya and Amjad Ali did the screenplay in the film Genius.

Genius was done under Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment. Soham RockStar Entertainment distributed it.

The film Genius was released on 24th August 2018 in India and the Hindi language. The running time of the film Genius was 165 minutes. The budget of the film was Rs. 220 Million, and it earned around Rs. 4.32 Crores.

The cinematography and editing of Genius were done by Najeeb Khan and Ashfaque Makrani, respectively.

