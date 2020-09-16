Geneva motor show canceled due to coronavirus fears

Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Geneva Motor Show, an event also known as the Geneva Motor Show, has been canceled over fears of coronavirus contagion.

The ninth edition of the event, which would take place from March 5 to 15, was canceled after the Swiss government banned events or meetings that bring 1,000 or more people together in the same place. The blockade of this type of event is in force, at least, until March 15, according to the European government.

“We regret the situation, but the health of all participants is the shared property of us and the presenters,” Maurice Turrettini, president of the organization, said in the statement. “This is a case of force majeure and a huge loss for the manufacturers who have invested in its presence in Geneva. We want to thank everyone involved in organizing the 2020 edition.”

The Geneva automotive event is one of the most important automotive events in the world – and the latest of any kind to be canceled. The big manufacturers meet in Switzerland to show car prototypes, futuristic car concepts and luxury cars.

As well as the Auto Show, the coronavirus has been a reason to affect other events that would take place between February and the next few months. The GSMA had to cancel the MWC mobile device fair; Facebook canceled its F8 event that was scheduled for May 5-6. Google, Microsoft and Apple, which hold events on similar dates, have not commented on whether they will follow in Facebook’s footsteps.

The coronavirus, which was discovered in December in China, has already infected more than 82,000 people. At least 2,804 people have died from the respiratory disease. Facebook’s decision comes after the cancellation of so many other events, including the Mobile World Congress 2020, and is forcing Japan to contemplate canceling the 2020 Olympics.



