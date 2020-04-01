‘General Hospital’ Switches To Four Original Episodes A Week Amid Coronavirus Production Shutdown

ABC’s daytime drama Common Hospital will start airing repeat episodes on Fridays starting this week, April Three via Might 22, amid the persevering with coronavirus-related manufacturing halt.

New authentic episodes will proceed to air Monday via Thursday as initially deliberate, the community mentioned in the present day. Every “Flashback Friday” episode will characteristic an introduction from a Common Hospital actor highlighting the episode. This Friday’s introduction will probably be made by Laura Wright.

The community has a restricted variety of new episodes and is starting to stagger them to guarantee that they are going to have 4 originals per week via Might 22. If manufacturing doesn’t resume by then, which can possible be the case, the daytime cleaning soap will change to all reruns.

The primary “Flashback Friday” episode airing on Friday April 3, was the present’s Particular 56th Anniversary Present episode which aired on Tuesday April 3, 2019. Per the community’s description the episode, which airs two days after the present’s 57th anniversary, is “a loving tribute to the hospital’s previous, current and future, offering a pivotal second for a few of Port Charles’ most memorable characters.”

Common Hospital is each the longest-running American cleaning soap opera at the moment in manufacturing and the longest-running scripted tv drama at the moment in manufacturing. The present has received the Emmy for Excellent Daytime Drama a file 13 instances.

Different daytime dramas, NBC’s Days Of Our Lives, CBS’ The Younger and the Stressed and The Daring and the Stunning, are also beneath manufacturing shutdowns. Days ought to be capable to undergo a prolonged manufacturing shutdown with out its run on NBC getting interrupted — the community at the moment has episodes within the can to air via October. The Younger and the Stressed and Daring had about 4-6 weeks price of episodes within the can as of March 17, the date each collection shut down manufacturing.