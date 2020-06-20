GEEE Admit Card 2020 Download Hall Ticket download at www.geee.in:

The Galgotias University has declared the notification of GEEE Admit Card 2020 on the official site at www.geee.in. As per the official announcement, the Galgotias University conduct the Galgotias Engineering Entrance Examination for the students to get admission in the various Engineering programming in this university. There are a large number of candidates have applied for this examination. Now the Galgotias University announce the Admit Card on the official site. So the students who used they can download their Admit Card.

Galgotias University is the most famous university in the Uttar Pradesh state. The Galgotias University created under Uttar Pradesh Act No. 14 of 2011. Galgotias University provides various engineering courses every year. The Galgotias University campus located at Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The main aim of the university to impart higher education to all students. The Galgotias University conducts the Galgotias Engineering Entrance Examination (GEEE) every year to admission in the engineering courses at Galgotias University.

The GEEE Admit card 2020 is available at the official site at www.geee.in. The Galgotias University conducts the Galgotias Engineering Entrance Examination 2020 to get admission to the Galgotias University of the various engineering courses. This examination oversight for the courses such as B.Tech, B.tech plus, M.tech, and M.tech Honours program. After completing the test, it will start the counseling process. Galgotias University conducts the examination offline mode at the various test centers.

The Galgotias University has released the Admit Card on the 3rd of June 2020. So the candidates who applied for the Galgotias Engineering Entrance Examination can download their Admit Card entering the Application Number and password on the official site at www.geee.in. The Admit card contains essential information regarding the examination.

Name of the University: Galgotias University

Name of the Examination: Galgotias Engineering Entrance Examination 2020 (GEEE 2020)

GEEE Exam Date: Exam will conduct on 12 th June 2020

How to download GEEE 2020 Admit Card?

The Galgotias University releases the Admit Card 2020 on the official site at www.geee.in. Students check the steps to download their Admit Card.

First, visit the official site at geee.in. Then search the link “GEEE 2020 Admit Card” and click on that. Then enter your Application number and password. Download GEEE Admit Card and get the hard copy of it.

Official site: www.geee.in