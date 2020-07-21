GDC Summer will take place only virtual

James Martin/CNET



GDC Summer will be a fully digital event, organizers announced on April 30.

Behind the definitive cancellation of the Congress of Video Game Developers (GDC) which would take place in March, the organizers announced the GDC Summer, an event that was planned to be held in San Francisco, California, from August 4 to 6, but which will now take place virtually.

“We are inspired to adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format available to anyone with an Internet connection, and we will work hard to deliver the high-quality content and connection opportunities that GDC attendees expect,” says the GDC announcement.

The intention was for the GDC Summer to replace the canceled March event and integrate conferences, round tables and sessions for developer professional development. However, on April 30, the organizers announced that the event will be fully digital in order to “better serve our community.”

Organizers did not provide further information about the event, but indicated that they will soon share more details about GDC Summer.

