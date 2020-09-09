GDC announces a new date for its congress

James Martin / CNET



The Game Developers Congress (GDC), which was scheduled to take place March 16-20 in San Francisco, California, has a new date after being postponed over concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

GDC announced that the GDC Summer event will take place from August 4-6, “a three-day celebration of the arts, crafts and business of video game development,” according to a press release published on March 19.

GDC Summer will be “a one-time conference” and the organizers promise to keep the same standard as the original edition, mixing expert-led lectures along with “valuable panel discussions to foster conversation and connection.” GDC Summer will also include a dedicated session space for professional development of developers.

GDC has been conducting conference broadcasts which are available through the GDC channel on Twitch. The streams will be available in the free section of the GDC Vault site and some will also be uploaded to the GDC YouTube channel.

