GDC 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Fears

First was the cancellation of the MWC because of the fears that the coronavirus and now the Game Developers Congress (GDC) will be postponed until the end of the summer.

After Blizzard, Amazon, Electronic Arts, Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Epic Games, Unity, Facebook / Oculus, Sony and Kojima Productions canceled their attendance at the congress due to fears generated by the coronavirus, the organizers of the event – which was scheduled to to be held March 16-20 in San Francisco — they decided to postpone it, as announced on Friday, February 28.

“After spending a whole year preparing for the congress together with our advisors, speakers, exhibitors and event partners, we are truly upset and disappointed that we cannot carry it out at this time,” says a press release published by GDC. However, unlike other events that ended up being canceled, the GDC organizers decided to carry it out, but on other dates.

The decision to postpone GDC comes after several companies canceled their presence. The last company to announce its retirement was the video game developer, Blizzard announced on February 28 that the company will not participate in GDC due to the coronavirus and indicated that “the health and well-being of our teams is our highest priority.”

Blizzard will no longer attend this year’s @Official_GDC due to growing concerns related to COVID-19. The health and well-being of our teams is our highest priority. — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) February 28, 2020

That same day, Amazon announced its withdrawal from GDC and indicated that although they would not be present at the congress, the company will hold a global online event.

Electronic Arts announced on February 26 that the company would also not officially participate in GDC events and indicated that its workers would not travel to San Francisco for the conference.

On February 27, Microsoft announced its withdrawal from GDC, stating that: “The health and safety of gamers, developers, employees and our partners around the world is our top priority. Especially as the world is experiencing increasing risks to public health associated with coronavirus (COVID-19), “says a press release.

Microsoft indicated that it will have a digital participation, so developers will be able to attend the online sessions from the Game Stack website, which will take place from March 16 to 18. Unity and Epic Games, however, did not specify if they will have online sessions to make up for their absence from the GDC.

On February 24, the video game studio Kojima Productions was the third company to cancel its participation in the congress.

Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to coronavirus. (1/2)https://t.co/K6FJtq5Tpx – Kojima Productions (@ KojiPro2015_EN) February 24, 2020

Through a post on its website, Kojima Productions announced that the studio had made the decision to “cancel our participation in the 2020 Video Game Developers Congress due to growing concerns related to the coronavirus.” Kojima Productions’ absence includes sessions with Japanese video game designer and director, Hideo Kojima, and session with Eric Johnson, Artificial Intelligence programmer.

A few days earlier, on February 20, Facebook announced its withdrawal from the GDC for fear of the coronavirus and indicated that although it is an important event for the company, the health of its employees and the community gamer comes first.

The Silicon Valley giant said that both the company and its augmented reality and virtual reality and video game teams will not have a physical presence at GDC, but will organize remote meetings “in the following weeks” with partners and will replace one-on-one sessions. with multimedia material that will be available on the Facebook Gaming developer website.

On the same day, Sony also announced that this 2020 will also not participate in the conference “due to growing concerns related to COVID-19,” according to a press release sent to GamesIndustry.biz. Sony recently canceled their attendance at the PAX East video game event.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) as of February 28, the coronavirus has infected more than 82,000 people and caused more than 2,700 deaths worldwide.



