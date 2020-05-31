GATE 2020 apply online for Application form Registration & Exam Date at appsgate.iitg.ac.in:

For the current academic year, the GATE 2020 notification is available now at the official site appsgate.iitg.ac.in. Interested applicants may download the GATE 2020 application form. Essential details such as Registration Dates, Exam Dates including entire schedule published at GATE official portal. Aspirants are invited by the IIT Guwahati to get more information and apply online for GATE 2020.

Along with that IIT, Guwahati has also published other details for qualification, registration fees, Paper Schedule, Marks Scheme, Eligibility criteria, and much more. To know more about GATE 2020 Application form other vital info regarding it, be in touch with the appsgate.iitg.ac.in official GATE portal and receive the latest news and notifications.

As of now, from 1st September the GATE 2020 Registration begins, – through the starting days, there must be a rush on the official portal. Those who wish to apply for GATE 2020 Registration, must hurry and submit their application as early as possible. Moreover, they need to pay various application methods, i.e., GATE Online Application Procession System known as GOAPS. Below, get detailed information on how to apply for GATE 2020 and other aspects related to GATE 2020.

Engineering enthusiasts who desire to pursue a Masters’s degree through their related branch of Engineering, need to qualify the GATE. As we all know, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, one of the most popular entrance exams of the country, will have thousands of applications soon.

Most of those who apply for GATE, interested in making sparkling careers into the Engineering field. Those who successfully qualify the exam, their score will be valid up to the next three years. So they are eligible to get admission into their preferred university for Masters and pursue their higher studies.

Through the above link, interested students may download the official Brochure for GATE 2020, which is of course from IIT Guwahati.

Mainly, the booklet covers all the areas of GATE including Scholarship Programs, GATE 2020 Overview, Eligibility, Application Fees, Application Procedures, GATE Online Application Processing System, i.e., GOAPS, Application Scrutiny and Rectification, Examination Duration, Sample Papers, GATE 2020 Brief Info, Marking System, GATE Score and much more.

GATE 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Required Educational Qualification for GATE 2020:

At first, interested applicants should have their B.E./ B.Tech/ Bachelor of Technology/ Engineering required after 10+2 or 3 years after Diploma Engineering/ Technology. Those who are currently into their final year, are also eligible for applying for GATE.

Those who have a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture – 5-year course, are also eligible for applying.

Along with that, aspirants must have a Master’s Degree from a recognized institute or university. Their Masters should be related to Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Computer Applications or its equivalent.

With that Integrated Master Degree – Post B.Sc in Engineering/ Technology also required.

Also, Mater Degree – B.Sc/ M.Sc is necessary from a recognized Institute.

Those who pursued their equivalent course from such educational institutes recognized by AICTE/ UPSC shall also consider as eligible.

GATE 2020 Application Form:

To apply online for GATE 2020, interested and qualified candidates need to log on to the official portal for their application. Also for that, candidates shall need following essential details before successfully applying for GATE:

Scanned Photograph

Scanned signature

Cast Certificate

Any of these Documents: Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, College ID, Employee ID, Driving License.

GATE 2020 Registration Fees:

First of all, candidates should know that some registration fees are Nonrefundable as well as Nontransferable. Some costs are different, for various categories, read below:

For Unreserved/ General Candidate: 1500/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD Candidates: 750/- rupees

For Female Candidates: 750/- rupees

For Foreign Countries:

For Dubai and Singapore: US$ 100

For Addis Abada, Colombo, Dhaka, Kathmandu: US $ 50

Aspirants should pay the registration fees via Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. modes of payment. In this amount of fees, any of the charges not included so while paying the taxes, some expenses might be deducted.

Steps To Apply for GATE 2020:

GATE Online Application Processing System:

To apply for GATE 2020, log on to official web portal, e., gate.iitg.ac.in After reading the official GATE 2020 Brochure, Go to the application interface. Apply for the examination, after reading given guidelines. Enter all the essential details. Upload your Signature, Photograph, Degree Certificates, Certificate from Head of the Department or Institute, Caste Certificate, Physical Certificates-if any. Via mentioned mode of payment, make the payment. There are various methods of application status viz. Received, Under Scrutiny, Accepted, Defect Status, Status after Rectification, Rejected with Valid Reasons, Admit Card Ready for Download, The correct option would be “Admit Card Ready for ” Download the admit card. Now, view your answers, get the GATE score. Download your GATE Scorecard.

Essential Steps for Registration with GATE 2020:

GATE 2020 Registration:

For applying successfully, a candidate will need to provide the following details:

Valid Name of the candidate,

Valid E-Mail ID,

Valid Mobile Number

Password.

Enter all valid and authenticate details, because these details shall use for further communication with candidates.

GOAPS Enrollment ID:

After completing various procedures, candidates shall get their Enrollment ID. It will send to candidates, and they need to keep it safe for further reference.

GOAPS Password:

Along with the Enrollment, ID candidates need to set a valid – easy to remember the password and then keep both details safe until all the procedures are complete.

To get the entire list of Essential Documents for Applying for GATE 2020, Required Educational Certificates for Application procedures, and much more – read all the details in brief through the GATE 2020 Official Brochure. Download brochure HERE

Official GATE Site: www.appsgate.iitg.ac.in