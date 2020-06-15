GATE 2020 Result Branch Wise Cutoff Marks – Score Card at www.gate.iisc.ernet.in:

The GATE has announced the notification GATE result 2020, GATE Cutoff Marks & GATE Score Card on the official website at www.gate.iisc.ernet.in. The result declared on the 19th of March 2020. And Score Card download on the 27th May to 29th May 2020 on the official site. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) administered for those students who get admission in Post Graduate.

GATE 2020 Result Branch Wise Cutoff Marks:

The candidates who are examining in the final year or complete their engineering or complete their Master of Science are eligible for seating in GATE. Now the Result Date and Score Card official data released on the official site. So the students can check the site and get the updated information for it. All candidates from the CE, IT, ECE, EEE, Mechanical, Civil, Petroleum, and many more branches can check the result of GATE 2020 on the official website.

GATE Official Result 2020:

The GATE examination conduct on the 30th and 31st January & 6th and 7th February 2020. Now on to the official site GATE published the result notification. The GATE 2020 result will declare in 2020. On the official site Exam paper’s Answer Key and Score Card also available. The result will display in your Name and Branch wise. The GATE Result 2020 will be displayed following details such as Name of the Candidate, Registration Number, Exam paper, Qualifying Marks, Marks out of Hundred, etc.

GATE Score Card 2020:

The GATE Scorecard will be available in 2020 on the official site. The Score Card is essential for getting admission into a top Institution. Candidates can download their scorecard on to the official portal. If the candidates get the Score Card after the Date 29th May, they must pay Rs.500/-. This facility is available until 2020. The GATE 2020 selection process starts after the few weeks of the result declaration.

Steps for checking the result of GATE 2020:

The GATE 2020 conduct on the 30th and 31st January & 6th and 7th January 2020. Now the result notification is declared on to the official site. The candidates follow the steps for checking the result as shown below.

The candidates visit the official site at gate.iisc.ernet.in. Then on to the home page go to the result link. Enter your registration number and password and fill the necessary detail and click on the submit button. Then select a relevant link and get your GATE result cum Score Card. Now the result will be displayed on your display. Save it and get a print out for future use.

