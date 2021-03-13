Gandii Baat Season 5 Download Leaked By Tamilrockers.

The illegal piracy website Tamilrockers have leaked many web series and Tv shows. Every latest web series leaks by Tamilrockers. The web series Gandii Baat Season 5 was also leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers.

It has been leaked within few hours of the original release. It was released on the OTT platforms like ALT Balaji and Zee5.

Gandii Baat is an Indian web series. The user can also watch the web series on Anveshi Jain Official App.

In the web series Gandii Baat, there are a total of six seasons have released. In every season, each episode consists different and unique erotic-themed story.

The last season, Gandii Baat season 6, was released on 21st January 2021. In season 6, there are only two episodes released. We hope the next episodes will soon be released.

Each season consists of four to five episodes. It is a drama series. Each episode consists of 42-45 minutes. The web series Gandii Baat was created by Sachin Mohite and developed by Ekta Kapoor.

Chital Rajesh Tripathi wrote the story and screenplay, and Ranveer Pratap Singh wrote the dialogues of the web series Gandii Baat.

Bhavna Sresth and Baljit Singh Chaddha were the creative directors in the web series Gandii Baat. Meet Beatz gave the music in Gandii Baat.

If we take about Gandii Baat season 5, it consists of four episodes titled Erotic Tales by Madhosh Madan, Game of Love, Happy Valentine’s Day, and Pintu’s 5 Million Followers.

These all episodes were directed by Sachin Mohite. The story of all the episodes of Gandii Baat season 5 was written by Ranveer Pratap Singh, Chital Tripathi, and Rajesh Tripathi.

Gandii Baat Season 5 was released on 8th October 2020. All episodes of Gandii Baat season 5 contain different stories.

In the first episode, ‘Erotic Tales of Madhosh Madan,’ of Gandii Baat season 5, the cast members include Guru Haryani as Ranjeet Sir, Piyali Munsi as Lalita Madam, Satakshi Shorya as Neeli, Parichay as Puppy, and Neelam Bhanushali as Beena Madam.

The second episode of season 5, ‘Game of Love,’ includes Amika Shail as Priyanka, Farmaan Haider as Santosh, and Pooja Dey as Nandini.

The cast members of the third episode of season 5, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day,’ include Nitin Bhatiya as Manoj, Sanya Bansal as Meera, and Savant Singh Premi as Vaibhav.

The last episode, ‘Pintu’s 5 Million Followers,’ include Sudhir as Pintu, Ankit Bhatia as Dev, and Pamela Mondal as Muskaan.

