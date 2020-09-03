Galaxy Z Fold 2: Fold 2 Features, Price, Specs, Battery and Cameras

Samsung



The Galaxy Z Fold 2, known to some as the Galaxy Fold 2, comes after a major refinement to become the world’s most premium manufactured by Samsung. And although it is very expensive, it appears to be the most advanced folding phone that gives us a clearer look at the future of cell phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: The World’s Most Advanced Folding Phone [fotos] To see photos



Price and availability



The price of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is US $ 1,999 and its pre-sale begins on September 2 at 12:01 a.m. US Eastern Time on . The cell phone will hit stores on September 18.



Playing:

Watch this:

Unboxing the Galaxy Z Fold 2: Foldable and very exciting

13:05



Those interested can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in black (Mystic Black) or bronze (Mystic Bronze), but in the Samsung online store you can customize the hinge with silver (Metallic Silver), gold (Metallic Gold, red ( Metallic Red) and blue (Metallic Blue).

Additionally, the company hopes to reveal the other features and possibly new functions.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Features and Specifications

External display: 6.2 inches (60Hz)

Internal display: 7.6 inches with 120Hz refresh rate and UTG video

Resolution: 2,260×816 and 2,208×1,768 pixels

Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

MicroSD slot: No

Operating system: Android 10

Main cameras: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + 12 megapixel telephoto (f / 2.4)

Closed and open front camera: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2) + 10 megapixels (f / 2.2)

Battery: 4,500mAh (divided into two parts)

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2

Water resistance: No

Wireless charging: Yes and reversible

Fingerprint reader: Yes, side integrated into the power button

Headphone jack: No and does not include adapter or headphones in the United States (Samsung offers free headphones when contacting customer service)

Face recognition: Yes, basic

Speakers: Two speakers accompanied by plates that promise to improve the sound

UWB: Yes

Color: Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze with customization on the hinge at Samsung.com

Size: 128.2×159.2×6.9 (open) and 68×159.2×16.8mm (closed)

Weight: 282 grams



Playing:

Watch this:

Galaxy Z Fold 2: The folding phone we’ve been waiting for

1:43



Wearing experience: First day

I’ve managed to test the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for a whole day and the phone feels a lot like the previous generation, but also a lot more refined.

What I have liked the most so far

Larger external display: The 6.2-inch screen is much more useful than the 4.6-inch screen because its size allows you to use the cell phone as if it were more a traditional one.

The 6.2-inch screen is much more useful than the 4.6-inch screen because its size allows you to use the cell phone as if it were more a traditional one. Internal screen without eyebrow and with more content: The internal screen not only offers great fluidity thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, in addition, its front camera does not take up as much space and allows all the content to be more immersive. Also, now you can select if you want to have more content on the screen or just a standard phone experience.

The internal screen not only offers great fluidity thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate, in addition, its front camera does not take up as much space and allows all the content to be more immersive. Also, now you can select if you want to have more content on the screen or just a standard phone experience. Hinge like the one on the Galaxy Z Flip (great): I confess that this function was the one that had me most excited of all in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, because the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip opened my eyes to new possibilities that we had not thought about in folding phones – like having a tripod integrated into everything moment.

I confess that this function was the one that had me most excited of all in the Galaxy Z Fold 2, because the hinge of the Galaxy Z Flip opened my eyes to new possibilities that we had not thought about in folding phones – like having a tripod integrated into everything moment. More premium construction: It’s not just in sight, but holding and using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in your hand feels like just another cell phone premium and refined, not so much an experiment, which was what the first generation felt like.

It’s not just in sight, but holding and using the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in your hand feels like just another cell phone premium and refined, not so much an experiment, which was what the first generation felt like. Multitask: Part of the refinement brings improvements in multitasking as well. The size of the windows is more flexible, you can interchange windows with each other and you can even create shortcuts to open three apps as you like.

Part of the refinement brings improvements in multitasking as well. The size of the windows is more flexible, you can interchange windows with each other and you can even create shortcuts to open three apps as you like. Cameras: It is true that it does not have a 108 megapixel or 64 megapixel camera, but the photos that the three 12 megapixel cameras capture appear to be very similar to those of the Note 20 and S20 , although I need to test more in detail the multiple conditions and at night.

It is true that it does not have a 108 megapixel or 64 megapixel camera, but the photos that the three 12 megapixel cameras capture appear to be very similar to those of the and , although I need to test more in detail the multiple conditions and at night. Performance: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a very similar performance to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, so there are really no complaints.

Juan Garzon / CNET



What I liked least about the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Internal screen protector: The screen saver in the previous generation made more of the screen and it seemed so. The new protector is not so integrated into the screen because its ends are visible before finishing the screen and on top of the screen it is cut and not perforated.

The screen saver in the previous generation made more of the screen and it seemed so. The new protector is not so integrated into the screen because its ends are visible before finishing the screen and on top of the screen it is cut and not perforated. External display: Although the external display is larger, typing on it still feels a bit more difficult than usual.

Although the external display is larger, typing on it still feels a bit more difficult than usual. Weight and thickness: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 feels good in the hand, but it feels very different from other traditional high-end cell phones because its 16.8mm thickness when closed makes it very thick. In addition, its weight of 282 grams also makes it one of the heaviest on the market.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 feels good in the hand, but it feels very different from other traditional high-end cell phones because its 16.8mm thickness when closed makes it very thick. In addition, its weight of 282 grams also makes it one of the heaviest on the market. Larger hinge: Although at first glance one does not realize, the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is larger than the previous generation, both in its thickness and in the penetration that it has to its two panels. Even that hinge feels a bit strange on the front screen because it takes up space and makes this experience a bit strange.

Although at first glance one does not realize, the hinge of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is larger than the previous generation, both in its thickness and in the penetration that it has to its two panels. Even that hinge feels a bit strange on the front screen because it takes up space and makes this experience a bit strange. Aspect ratio and apps: The aspect ratio of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 means that when watching videos you have large bars; some apps, like Instagram, also put weird sidebars.

Juan Garzon / CNET



The biggest unknown

Battery life: In daytime use with the phone, the battery life has been adequate. However, I still need more days of normal use to be able to compare with other devices. Also, we need to do our tests.

We tested the cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 [fotos] To see photos



Design: More phone and more tablet in one

First, what enters through the eyes. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 fixes the main complaints we had with the Galaxy Fold, beyond its high price.

For example, the external display is no longer a miniature, but a more traditional size display that is more useful and allows it to be used like a traditional telephone.

Samsung



In addition, the internal screen no longer features the horrendous eyebrow, but instead has only a front camera integrated through a hole that makes everything more immersive.

Thanks to these and other changes, the screens are larger than before in a body that does not grow too large. Even the internal screen now has a glass and plastic coating similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G that offers more resistance and rigidity.

Going back to the displays a bit, the external display has a 60Hz refresh rate like the Galaxy Note 20, while the internal display does have a 120Hz refresh rate like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This means that refresh rate is adaptive to change based on what you are doing. Samsung says that refresh rate ranges from 11Hz to 120Hz to extend battery life and offer the best experience.

Samsung



It is worth bearing in mind that this update rate of 120Hz (adaptive) can be set only with Full HD + resolution and that if you select 60Hz the rate will not be changing depending on what you do.

Resistance

With the first Galaxy Fold, Samsung had multiple problems and then fixed the most important ones to finally sell it to the consumer.

Then the Galaxy Z Flip came with other improvements, and those improvements plus a refinement of the first generation of the Fold are present in the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Juan Garzon / CNET



For example, the average space when folded is less, the cell phone is thinner and its hinge now allows you to adjust the cell phone at different angles, just as the Galaxy Z Flip allowed. Samsung says that hinge allows you to adjust the cell phone in a range of 75 to 115 degrees of opening.

The hinge includes a system to block external particles that can enter and damage the phone, which was inspired by vacuum cleaners.

Still, Samsung promises that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 should withstand at least 200,000 folds.

It is worth making clear that we have not done our tests yet, but after using the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip for months, the cell phones have not presented durability problems, beyond that the screen or top layer can be scratched with some ease.

Samsung



Flexibility: Flex Mode, multitasking

With the flexible mode or Flex Mode that Samsung introduced in the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 becomes a folding phone that takes more advantage of its flexibility.

In this way, when you fold the cell phone, the interface has the ability to adapt to apps such as the gallery, YouTube, video player, Samsung Browser, Google Duo, camera and calendar.

This flexible mode allows when playing a video, the video is located at the top, while at the bottom there may be playback controls or other videos that you can watch.

In addition, in the camera you can see the viewfinder on one side and the photo just taken or the gallery on the other.

In video calls, you can have the participants at the top and the bottom shows the video call controls.

On the big screen, the Galaxy Z Fold not only allows you to divide the screen with three apps (plus five floating apps), but also allows you to drag content between certain apps – such as Chrome, Gmail, Outlook and native Samsung apps.

Samsung



In addition, the App Pair function or pairs of apps allows you to save up to the divided screen with three apps so that with just one touch you can reopen those three apps the way you like (in the desired location or size).

Also, now you find a pop-up menu in which you can rotate the location of the apps that you have open on that split screen and when taking a screenshot you can select which quadrant you want to share, without having to share your entire split screen. In addition, you have the possibility of dragging to the capture you want from the menu that appears after the capture is actually done to place it in another (compatible) app.

On the other hand, the Fold 2 offers compatibility with Samsung DeX wireless, just like what the Galaxy Note 20 and now the Galaxy S20 offer with the update of One UI 2.5.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the second Samsung cell phone to integrate UWB technology that promises great things in the future, such as that the cell phone serves as a key to your house and car, plus the possibility of controlling other devices when you are close. but less close to what NFC requires.

Galaxy Z Premier Service: An Added Benefit

It is clear that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an expensive cell phone, but Samsung also wants to support that price not only with a cell phone that has an innovative design, but also with additional “VIP” services.

For example, buyers would have exclusive access to experts to help them learn about the cell phone or to modify things.

In addition, buyers have a one-year Founders Card subscription, access to prepared meals from Michelin-rated restaurants, access to US golf clubs from the Elite Fairway Gold and Country Club program and other benefits. It’s worth making clear that both those who buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and those who have already bought a Galaxy Z Flip or Fold get these benefits.

On the other hand, buyers will have the possibility to change the screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 once for US $ 149, a reduced cost compared to what it would cost to change it.

To find out all the benefits of the Galaxy Z Premier Service visit www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/galaxy-z-premier/.

Cameras: 5 not necessarily like the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra

The Galaxy Z Fold has five cameras in total, one less than the previous generation but I don’t think it really matters that much.

In the part you find three 12 megapixel cameras with different apertures and that offer different perspectives: a regular, a wide angle and a telephoto.

Juan Garzon / CNET



This folding phone from Samsung also has two 10 megapixel front cameras (one when closed and one when open).

With this, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 does not integrate a 108 megapixel main camera like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Ultra or a 64 megapixel telephoto like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Due to this, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 cannot record 8K video like all those cell phones and they place it a bit lower. I don’t think it’s the end of the world because although 8K is posited as the future, the stabilization it currently offers is not the best and generally better results are obtained with 4K or Full HD.

Apart from this, many of the other functions are present in the camera app, including night mode, Pro mode, and Single Take.

The great novelty is in the function called “Auto framing” or Automatic Framing that allows you to place the cell phone folded on some surface (as if you were using a tripod) and using artificial intelligence you can zoom or move the camera to focus what happens in front of it . This function mainly uses the main camera and the wide angle to detect the person (s) in the scene, while it uses face detection to do that tracking.

Samsung



Battery

Another improvement that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 brings compared to its predecessor is the battery, since it offers a capacity of 4,500mAh that is divided into two parts of 2,155mAh and 2,345mAh.

In comparison, the Galaxy Fold had a 4,380mAh battery, but the question is that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has larger screens (which generally consume more battery) and has a screen that offers up to 120Hz (which also uses more battery) .

The battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is actually the same capacity as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but since the folding phone has a larger screen it should offer less battery life. The Note 20 Ultra had good battery life in the average range, so at best it’s possible that the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s battery is just adequate at best. Of course, we need to do our tests to be able to say something with certainty.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition

In case you are interested, Samsung also brings a luxury version in association with Thom Browne and modifies the external part and the software to offer colors of that brand.

Also, when you buy the Galaxy Z fold 2 Thom Browne Edition you get the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Buds Live with a very similar design.

The Galaxy Note would come to an end 5:37 /

8/28/2020

The price of the Galaxy Z fold 2 Thom Browne Edition is nothing more and nothing less than US $ 3,300.

First impression

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a fascinating cell phone, especially after the good experience I had with the Galaxy Z Flip and the first experience I had when testing the Galaxy Fold for a few months.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the combination of these two worlds and they postulate it as the most complete folding phone. In a way, this folding phone brings us closer to that vision of the future in which it makes sense for a device to serve not only as a cell phone but also as a tablet. The previous Galaxy Fold served first of all as a folding tablet and the Galaxy Z Flip served more than anything else as a folding phone.

It only remains to see if durability offers more consumer confidence, if software continues to evolve to take advantage of flexibility, and how well its battery life and other performance aspects perform in daily use that we hope to test for the full analysis. of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Features: Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs. Fold vs. Galaxy Z Flip vs. Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Fold Galaxy Z Flip 5G Galaxy Note 20 Ultra screen Two: 6.2 inches of 60Hz (external) + 7.6 inches of 120Hz (internal) Two: 4.6 inches outside (external) + 7.3 inches flex (internal) 60Hz 6.7 inches (OLED with UTG folding glass) + 1.1 inches (60Hz) 6.9 inches (AMOLED), 120Hz Resolution 2,260×816 and 2,208×1,768 pixels 2,152×1,536 pixels and 1,950×840 pixels 2,636×1,080 pixels + 300×112 pixels 3,088×1,440 pixels Pixel density 386dpi + 373dpi 402dpi / 320dpi 425dpi + 303dpi 496ppp Operating system Android 10 Android Pie (One UI) Android 10 (One UI) Android 10 Processor Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990 Storage 256GB 512GB 256GB 128GB, 512GB (initial 256GB in markets with Exynos processor) Storage expansion Not Not Not Yes Main Chambers Three: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + 12 megapixel telephoto (f / 2.4) Three: 12 megapixels (variable from f / 1.5 and f / 2.4) with optical stabilization (77 degrees) + 16 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2 from 12 degrees) + 12 megapixel telephoto (f / 2.4 from 45 degrees) with stabilization optics Two: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) Three: 108 megapixels f / 1.8, wide-angle 12 megapixels f / 2.2; 12 megapixel telephoto, f / 3.0; laser sensor, 5X optical zoom, 50X Space Zoom Frontal camera Two: 10 megapixels (f / 2.2) + 10 megapixels (f / 2.2) Double: 10 megapixels (f / 1.9) + 8 megapixels (to detect depth and with f / 2.2) + a front 10 megapixels (f / 2.2) 10 megapixels 10 megapixels, f / 2.2 RAM 12GB 12GB 8GB 12GB (8GB LTE version) Battery 4,500mAh (2,155mAh + 2,345mAh) 4,380mAh 3,300mAh 4,500mAh Battery life (hours and minutes) To define 12:15 minutes (main screen) 16 21:23 (60Hz) and 14:35 (120Hz) Connectivity 5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax (2.4G and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (5G version mainly for South Korea) 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4, 5GHz) 5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou NFC Yes Yes Yes Yes Waterproof Not Not Not Yes, IP68 Fingerprint reader Yes, side on power button Separate side of the power button Yes, lateral Yes, on screen Face recognition Yes, basic Yes, basic Yes, basic Yes, basic Wireless charging Yes and reversible charging Yes and reversible charging Yes and reversible charging Yes and reversible charging Headphone jack Not Not Not Not Important features Five cameras, large 120Hz screen, more multitasking functions and its hinge allows to bring the flexible mode that not only allows you to use the cell phone as a tripod, but the interface adapts when you fold it It has six cameras (including front cameras) that are like those of the Galaxy S10, it can be charged wirelessly and can charge other devices in the same way, it will be available in four colors. Flexible cell phone, its reversible charge only works with the middle part below, interface to change with certain apps when folded, the hinge allows to adjust the angle in multiple positions, small external screen for notifications, quick actions and selfies. 120Hz curved display, front and back Gorilla Glass Victus, 9ms S Pen latency, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, S Pen, Xbox game access, 8K video recording, Samsung Pay (NFC and MST), microSD , Samsung DeX wireless Size 128.2×159.2×6.9 (open) and 68×159.2×16.8mm (closed) 160.9×62.8×15.7-17.1mm (phone) 160.9×117.9×7.6mm (tablet) 167.3×73.6×7.2 mm (closed) and 87.4×73.6×17.3mm (open) 164.8×77.2×8.1mm Weight 282 grams 276 grams 183 grams 208 grams Price US $ 1,999 US $ 1,979 US $ 1,449 US $ 1,299