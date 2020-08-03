Galaxy Z Flip wears fun tones in new special edition

Samsung



Samsung started selling a very crazy Galaxy Z Flip for fashion fans.

The South Korean firm launched in Thailand the Sirivvannavari Bangkok Special Edition, a version of the folding phone that has been designed by the Asian fashion firm. According to SamMobile, this Z Flip is already on sale at a price of $ 1,465.

He It has the same specifications of the regular phone, only now it includes, in addition to the cell phone, a special protective case designed by the fashion house, a wallpaper that matches the shapes and figures of the case and a packaging with more details of the Thai firm.

Although the phone is made by the hand of a fashion firm, the Z Flip of this edition has nothing of fashion. The case and wallpaper are rather geometric, as are the wallpapers in shades of purple and blue.

Samsung likes to make these kinds of collaborations with its newest and most anticipated phones. The South Korean firm usually makes alliances months after a launch to revive sales of its devices. Samsung has collaborated with a host of companies, from sports events to superheroes.

The Galaxy Z Flip launched just this year for $ 1,380. The price placed the Z Flip as a better option than the Motorola Razr and even positioned it as a better offer than the Galaxy Fold, which came costing almost US $ 2,000. You can read the full analysis of the Z Flip on CNET in Spanish, here below.

