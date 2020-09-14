Galaxy Z Flip vs. Motorola Razr: Drop Test

Thanks to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr and its folding screens, flip phones or flip phones are marking his return. Despite the flip phones Today’s are more stylish and feature-rich than their past counterparts, like the original Razr, they’re not as rugged or affordable. The Razr costs $ 1,499 and the Z Flip costs $ 1,380. The Z Flip has glass on the outside and its display is glass, while the Razr is made of glass, plastic, and stainless steel. Part of the charm of the flip phones of yesteryear is that they were practically indestructible, that is, they could fall, endure beatings and still survive.

To see how tough this new breed of flip phones are, and which of the two is tougher, we put the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr through a series of drops that they might experience in real life situations.

Of course, this is not a scientific test, and results may vary depending on the fall and the surface the phones hit. It’s also worth noting that the Z Flip comes with a clear cover in the box. For the purposes of this test, we decided to drop the coverless phones.

Drop 1: From a height of almost 1 meter, with the front facing down (closed)

This is the height of the pocket, and this is the height from which phones usually break when dropped. In this case, we dumped both phones face down on the sidewalk outside the CNET en Español offices in San Francisco.

Motorola Razr: Cracked

The Razr hit the sidewalk head-on and suffered a crack that extended through the glass. Although it was broken in the first drop, neither the camera nor the touch panel on the front was damaged. Everything was still working fine.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: More cracks

The Z Flip suffered a similar fate, but the cracks were more visible. While the rear and the camera remained intact, the front of the phone suffered from a branching of cracks originating from the bottom and side of the phones. As we inspected it, pieces of glass fell off.

Charles Wagner/CNET



Both phones could be opened and closed normally, and the interior screens were intact.

Drop 2: From a height of 1.5 meters, with the screen open facing the floor

For the next test, we open the two phones and throw them with the screen towards the floor.

Motorola Razr: The screen survived but the frame cracked

Although the screen on the Razr still looked immaculate, the top of the frame, which contains the headset, cracked and those particles ended up sticking to our fingers.

Charles Wagner/CNET



Galaxy Z Flip: The screen survived with a few scratches on the frame

There are some bruises and scratches along the frame of the phone, where the phone hit the curb first, but the screen was still spotless.

Fall 3: You open the cell phone and it falls to a height of 1.5 meters

For this test, we tried to reproduce what would happen if you open the phone and it slips out of your hands. In this test we could not control which side would hit the ground first.

Motorola Razr: Original damage got worse but phone still works

Both phones fell to the ground with the side of the screen. The Razr exhibited more cracks on the front, but the touchscreen still worked fine, and the interior screen still worked. We did notice that the grille covering the bottom of the phone has started to loosen. Worst of all, however, was the shattered frame inside, which made the headset difficult to use.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: More cracks but the cell phone passes our tests

The damage to the front got worse and more cracks started to appear on the underside of the outside of the phone. However, the screen looked fine and the device still opened and closed properly.

The verdict

Considering that we approached these tests with the expectation that these phones were going to shatter, we can say that both the Razr and the Z Flip performed better than expected. They cracked in the first drop, but their screens didn’t break, and that’s a lot more than we can say for the screens of other phones we’ve put through these tests over the years.

That said, neither the Razr nor the Z Flip are anywhere near as rugged as the flip phones originals, so we advise you to accept Samsung’s offer, and put the free cover that comes in the case of the folding phone.

Galaxy Z Flip: Photos of Samsung’s New Foldable Phone To see photos