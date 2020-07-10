Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets ECG approval

Sarah Tew/CNET



An ECG function was expected to arrive in 2020 (EKG) for the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and it looks like it could finally be up and running, albeit with limitations.

The South Korean company announced in a blog post on May 24 that the South Korean Ministry of Food and Pharmaceutical Security has given the Watch Active 2 the green light to allow it to take blood pressure measurements and perform ECGs. Both functionalities will be added to the device through a new application called Samsung Health Monitor, which will use the internal sensors of the current Galaxy Watch Active 2 to be able to measure and record these health parameters.

According to Samsung, the health news will arrive sometime in the third quarter of the year in South Korea and then progressively expand to its future future smart watches. The company does not make clear that these functions go beyond South Korea, since for the ECG function to be available in other countries it requires the approval of the government agencies of each country.

The ECG is used to monitor the function of the heart and discover conditions that may require medical attention. Apple announced the first smartwatch with this feature in 2019, el Apple Watch Series 4.

CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

