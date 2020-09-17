Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S10: Is the oldest cell phone still worth it?

Sarah Tew/CNET



Samsung launched the new family of cell phones Galaxy S20, but decided to continue selling those of the previous generation. Therefore, the Galaxy S10 still available but at a cheaper price.

As you can imagine, from the outset the Galaxy S20 has some features that make it superior, such as its new more powerful processor and 5G connectivity, as well as some new functions and an improved camera. However, the Galaxy S10 is still a cell phone with good features. Next we are going to compare some of them.

Price: the Galaxy S10 is cheaper

The Galaxy S20 is priced at $ 999 in its only 128GB version, while the 128GB Galaxy S10 can be had from $ 750, although it all depends on the store where you find it. This makes last year’s cell phone even sexier, because it maintains its characteristics that we already consider positive after its launch and our subsequent evaluation.

El Galaxy S20 tiene pantalla de 120Hz

Si comenzamos por la pantalla, el Galaxy S20 tiene un panel de 6.2 pulgadas, que es ligeramente más grande que el Galaxy S10 del año pasado, con 6.1 pulgadas.

El panel difiere en el celular de este año porque tiene una tasa de actualización de 120Hz, superior a los 60Hz del Galaxy S10. Esto se traduce en que verás las acciones que transcurren en tu celular mucho más fluidas, por lo que es ideal para los amantes de los videojuegos.

También puedes observar que la cámara cambia de sitio, porque el Galaxy S20 ahora tiene menos biseles. Además, la cámara está centrada, mientras que el Galaxy S10 la tiene en el lateral.

¿Necesitas realmente una pantalla con tasa de actualización de 120Hz? Nuestro editor Juan Garzón nos dijo que en sus pruebas el panel se ve mucho mejor cuando utilizas esta función, aunque en tu día a día apenas te darás cuenta de que existe. Así que tal vez no merezca la pena pagar más de momento por esta novedad.

The Galaxy S10 is a rugged phone

If we talk about its internal development, of course, the Galaxy S20 incorporates the latest Snapdragon 865 and Exynos 990 5G processors, while the Galaxy S10 had the predecessors of these chips and did not have 5G.

Something you should know is that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 only with 4G version in countries where there is still no 5G network established. So if you live in a 5G region, the Galaxy S10 may be even more attractive to you.

If we talk about storage, the Galaxy S10 wins by a bit, because it has more versions, since it not only has 128GB like the S20, but it adds 512GB. Of course, both cell phones have an expansion card slot.

In the RAM section, of course the Galaxy S20 improves, with 12GB versus the 8GB of the Galaxy S10. Also in the battery, the new cell phone is the winner, with 4,000mAh, compared to 3,400mAh from last year’s phone.

An improved camera on the Galaxy S20

In the camera section we find again a configuration of three sensors, although this year the Galaxy S20 changes the zoom slightly to offer a 3X optical hybrid and a 30x digital one, while the Galaxy S10 maintained a 2x optical and a 10x digital.

The rest of the features of the main camera also improve, although the Galaxy S10 has shown us its good performance throughout the past year. In fact, the Galaxy S10 has been personally the Android phone that I have used the most, and its camera always gave me very good images.

Of course, you must take into consideration that the new Galaxy S20 have some novelties within the camera app, not only because of the operation of its zoom, or the stabilization of the video camera, but also because of new fun functions such as “single shot “, whose operation I show you in this video:



Among other details, both cell phones have NFC for mobile payments, a fingerprint sensor on the screen and wireless and reversible charging, although the S20 has slightly improved compared to last year, and it also accepts chargers of up to 45 watts.

One detail you should know is that the Galaxy S20 totally eliminates the headphone port, while the Galaxy S10 still has it available.

With all this information, which Galaxy do you prefer? Tell us in the comments.