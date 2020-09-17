Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro: Camera Comparison

Angela Lang / CNET



He Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a great focus on their cameras, similar to what the iPhone 11 Pro y el iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra cell phone has a total of four rear cameras in a giant module that protrudes from its body and is undoubtedly the first thing you will notice when you see it from the rear. It is there where the cell phone integrates a regular 108 megapixel camera (f / 1.8), a 48 megapixel telephoto (f / 3.5), a 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. which helps to more accurately detect the depth of objects, but is primarily intended for augmented reality functions.



Vale la pena tener en cuenta que la cámara principal del Galaxy S20 Ultra permite tomar fotos en 108 megapixeles, pero también permite tomar fotos de 12 megapixeles al combinar 9 pixeles para formar uno más grande que tenga la capacidad de capturar más luz y datos de la escena.

Por su parte, los iPhone 11 Pro tienen tres cámaras traseras, una regular de 12 megapixeles (f/1.8), un telefoto de 12 megapixeles (f/2.0) y una gran angular de 12 megapixeles (f/2.4).

Another clear difference is in the zoom. While the Galaxy S20 Ultra allows 4X optical zoom, 10X hybrid zoom and digital zoom of up to 100X, the iPhone 11 Pro allows 2X optical zoom or up to 10X digital zoom.

On the front, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera, while the iPhone 11 Pro has a 12-megapixel camera that, unless wide capture is selected, takes 7-megapixel photos.

We compare below some photos taken with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro in different situations to know their advantages and disadvantages.

Outdoor

The two phones manage to capture a good image in full sunlight and the differences in overall quality are minimal. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra managed to capture a bit more detail, something that can best be seen on the wheels and in the flower under the left trolley.

In the shadow

The two cell phones in the shade also achieved good results, although the image of the iPhone 11 Pro appears brighter, while that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra has more vibrant colors.

Shade and radiant sun

Conditions were difficult from the bright sun and the two ended up capturing a burst of sunlight. The truth is that the photo of the Galaxy S20 Ultra managed to capture more detail and more vibrant colors. Even in the trees in the background the Samsung cell phone managed to capture different shades of lighter green.

Main subject and background

The two photos are good, but they have important differences. The camera of the Galaxy S20 Ultra achieved greater clarity in this teddy bear and thanks to its camera having a different visual length it manages to provide even a bokeh effect or natural blurred background – this in the standard camera mode (without using portrait).

In the photo of the iPhone it makes it more difficult to see the bear’s eyes, but the detail of the background can be better perceived due to that effect achieved by the Samsung cell phone camera, because it clearly detects that the bear is the main subject.

Landscape

The two cell phones captured a good image of this scene, but the Samsung cell phone exaggerates the exposure a bit. However, this also allows many dark areas to be better perceived. In terms of general detail, the two cell phones did a good job.

In this photo, the Galaxy S20 Plus achieves greater clarity and when the image is enlarged you can see that it has more detail. The only advantage of the iPhone 11 Pro is that it achieves more vibrant colors, but in general the photo of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is better.

Largest subject

In this photo, the sky captured by the iPhone has a more vibrant and attractive color, but it exaggerates the processing of the branches and the hours a bit and does not allow to appreciate their colors either.

Night mode (automatic on iPhone and manual on Galaxy S20 Ultra)

The iPhone 11 Pro achieves a more pleasant photo by obtaining more variety of colors and detail, although you can clearly see that it is a photo that is not very natural because it seems that it was not necessarily at night.

In this other photo, the iPhone 11 Pro achieves a much more yellowish result than that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and also has flashes of lights on the lens, while the camera of the Samsung cell phone is cleaner and clearer.

Subject in the night

Another similar photo in which the result of the iPhone 11 Pro managed to capture more light and makes the photo more pleasant, but when you zoom in on the traffic sign of the S20 Ultra it has a little more detail.

Night mode with telephoto

Using the telephoto (2x zoom), the photo of the Galaxy S20 Ultra shows more naturalness, while the iPhone achieves more vibrant colors. The clarity of the signal varies a bit on the two phones depending on the area where you look at it, but the one on the S20 Ultra seems to offer a bit more detail throughout the signal.

Similarly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra offers better results with the wide-angle camera because the iPhone’s wide-angle camera doesn’t have a night mode there.

Indoor photo

In this indoor shot, I liked the detail the Galaxy S20 Ultra achieves across different areas of the scene the most, especially since the Phone had more trouble detecting light properly.

At night with a nearby light source

This is a rare comparison, because the iPhone achieves more clarity in the image but exaggerates the processing to make everything look a bit fake, while in the photo of the Samsung cell phone it does not show as much clarity in the scene, but captures the light source with amazing detail and the leaves look much more natural or real than on the iPhone.

Close up or macro

One of the initial weaknesses of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is in very close or macro photos because it has trouble focusing the entire scene efficiently. It is possible that this is due to that 108 megapixel lens that has a longer visual focus than those we regularly find in cell phones, but often the corners or objects are blurred.

A flower close up

This is another similar example. Taking close or macro photos is quite a challenge with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but this was one of the best offering vibrant colors and good detail. However, the edge of the petals comes out a bit blurry, something that is not so much the case with the iPhone.

Zoom

In zoom the Galaxy S20 Ultra wins clearly because it offers more detail. Here they are at 10X and the detail achieved by the Samsung cell phone is much higher. Also, the maximum zoom of the iPhone 11 Pro is 10X, while that of the S20 Ultra is 100X.

Selfie

The front camera on the iPhone 11 Pro tends to suffer more in light than the Galaxy S20 Plus and I like the detail it achieves more in most conditions.

conclusion

In general, both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the iPhone 11 Pro offer excellent cameras that allow them to stand out in the market and it is clear that neither cell phone is perfect, but I believe that the winner in this battle is the Galaxy S20 Ultra for the versatility it offers.

The only current disappointment or sacrifice with the Galaxy S20 Ultra cameras is in the macro shooting aspect, a place where you have trouble focusing or shooting the entire subject clearly from up close.