Galaxy S20 Plus vs. Galaxy S10 Plus Buy the new or the old but good?

He Galaxy S10 Plus It was in 2019 the big phone of the family after its launch by Samsung, but this year the Galaxy S20 Plus It’s the middle phone and it’s between the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We compare the two phones, so you can decide which one is best for you to buy right now, as Samsung said both will continue to be sold – unlike in previous years, when the older generation was slowly disappearing.



Los Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra y Galaxy S20 Plus desde todos sus ángulos

The screen of the Galaxy S20 Plus is bigger

The first difference we found between the Galaxy S10 Plus and the is on the screen. This year’s phone has a 6.7-inch panel, a higher resolution, and a 120-hertz panel as well, which means that its refresh rate is higher, a detail that gamers will particularly enjoy.

Last year’s Galaxy S10 Plus has a smaller 6.4-inch screen, 60 hertz rate and its design changes slightly because it has a dual front camera.

Cell phones also change slightly in design, because the Galaxy S20 Plus has more colorful tones, but also because the rear camera frame is larger and more protruding. To this we must add that the S20 Plus loses the headphone jack, which we still find on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

The most drastic change is found in the panel of the Galaxy S20 Plus, which now simply has a hole for the front camera, something that makes it slightly more aesthetic.

Galaxy S10: The Hidden Features

The Galaxy S10 Plus still performs great

Last year the It was one of the most important cell phones and it kept giving competition to many other phones. When we refer to the internal characteristics of each team, it is logical that the Galaxy S20 Plus has the most advanced processor as it is newer, it is the Snapdragon 865 in some markets and the Exynos 990 in others. In any case, this chip is compatible with 5G networks, although the cell phone will be sold with a 4G-only version in places where this technology is not available.

The Galaxy S10 Plus, on its own, has a powerful Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9820 processor.

Something interesting is that the Galaxy S20 Plus only comes in a version of 12GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S10 Plus comes in an 8GB and a special 12GB ceramic, in fact, that edition could be bought with 1TB of storage, while that the two models are available with 128 and 512GB in their regular version.

One section in which the Galaxy S20 Plus undoubtedly presents improvements is in the battery, with 4,500mAh against the 4,100mAh of the Galaxy S10 Plus. Both have reversible and fast charging, but the S20 Plus allows fast charging of 25 watts and accepts chargers of up to 45 watts, and also its wireless charging is more powerful.

We tested the cameras of the Galaxy S10 Plus

Cameras

In the cameras section last year the Galaxy S10 Plus gave us three good rear sensors and two front ones. This year the Galaxy S20 Plus features four rear cameras and one of its biggest novelties is its 3x hybrid zoom and the ability to record and post 8K videos on YouTube.

The front camera of the Galaxy S10 Plus has a double sensor to better detect depth, which makes it have a more interesting practical element.



Conclusions

Although the Galaxy S20 Plus is full of new features, beautiful design and a better battery, the Galaxy S10 Plus is not negligible, as it is still a great phone, although without 5G.

Samsung said it will continue to sell the Galaxy S10 Plus, albeit at a lower cost. Currently the Samsung website offers it from US $ 849, although you can find even more discounts in different stores, while the cheapest price of the Galaxy S20 Plus is US $ 999.