Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus are $ 200 off Amazon

Angela Lang / CNET



In February Samsung presented its new S20 line made up of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus, which share basic technical specifications, the same design concept but a higher price than its predecessors. However, both the S20 and S20 Plus can be purchased at a discount of $ 200 on Amazon.

The original price of the 128GB Galaxy S20 is $ 999, but at , Meanwhile he is . Both options are from the unlocked S20.

However, if you want to buy any of the cell phones of the S20 family with an operator, on the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra when purchased and activated with Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.

All three phones have 128GB of base storage and 12GB of base RAM, but you can buy the S20 Plus and S20 Ultra in versions with 512GB of storage. Additionally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra can be purchased with up to 16GB of RAM.