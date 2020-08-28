Galaxy Note 20 will be available from August 21: report

Samsung via @MaxWinebach



He Galaxy Note 20, also known as the Galaxy Note 11, will be available from August 21, SamMobile reported on July 6.

According to SamMobile, the pre-sale of the Galaxy Note 20 would start the same day of the event, August 5, or the day after the event, while Samsung’s new flagship device will be available on the shelves starting August 21.

Unlike other years, and due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event will be virtual and rumors suggest that the August 5 will be the date of the same. However, Samsung has yet to confirm the rumors or give more details about the event.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G from different angles [fotos] To see photos



During the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, the company is expected to reveal the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which would come with better cameras, new colors and features. In addition, it is believed that in the same presentation the South Korean company will present the Galaxy Fold 2, as happened with the Galaxy Z Flip in the first half of the year.