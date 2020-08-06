Galaxy Note 20 Ultra? The Huawei Mate 40 challenges it with a mega screen

Tech Shockin



Wednesday, August 5 is the day of Galaxy Note 20, but for that reason Huawei decided to take an ace up its sleeve. His next star cell phone, the Huawei Mate 40, could have a sensor on the entire screen, or at least that is the impression that the company leaves us in its most recent statement.

And it is that the Chinese company unveiled during the festive week of the Samsung Unpacked that it has applied for the patent of a screen that will have a fingerprint sensor anywhere and not in a central section. The company also emphasized saying: “This will be the next essential feature for smartphones when biometric security is concerned”, which seems to indicate two things: on the one hand, that the Huawei Mate 40 definitely needs this feature, and on the other , that Samsung cell phones may not have it.

Of course, Huawei has applied for the patent does not mean that the company will obtain it. We have already asked the company for more information on whether this technology is expected soon and whether the Mate series could benefit from it.

Huawei is expected to hold an autumn event as it already did with its predecessor, the Huawei Mate 30. That family launched on September 19, 2019 at an event in Munich, Germany, where the company typically unveils this series.

Despite the coronavirus situation, and any delay that may exist in the launch, the Mate series is expected to continue. Even though that him United States veto extended until 2021, Huawei sells a large number of its star phones in China, where it does not require Google services, which gives the company some independence, in addition, the company has continued to sell its phones without these, with some success, even if its market share is not the same as a year ago.

The rumors of the Huawei Mate 40 family and then we will tell you all the details that are known to date.

Up to 5 Huawei Mate 40 models

According to several sources, there will be at least two models of this cell phone from the company. The Huawei Mate 40 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro could be the launches that we will see in the future, since it is unlikely that due to the consistent blockade of the United States, Porsche desists to continue its alliance with the company to launch that model on a global scale. The last model released was the Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche DesignAlthough that company could also maintain the alliance only in China.

However, new rumors assure that Huawei would launch a total of four models that would be confirmed, and others say that there is a fifth, which could come later. Gizmochina cites the Weibo source that they have disclosed that Huawei is preparing at least four cell phones:

Huawei Mate 40 RS Porsche Design

Sources assure that a Huawei Mate 40 Lite would also arrive, something that makes sense, since we have seen it in past generations, despite the fact that it does not reach all markets.

Onleaks



Huawei Mate 40 design ‘confirmed’

The Onleaks filter is known for one thing: its rumors practically always come true. So can we say that these photos are a sample of what the Huawei Mate 40 will look like?

Onleaks released images that show us a Huawei Mate 40 that would have a round camera that would slightly protrude on the outside. On the front, the filter ensures that the eyebrow has been replaced by a double chamber like the Huawei P40 Pro Plus.

The front panel of the regular model would be 6.4 inches, and at the top there are new sensors whose operation we do not know at the moment.

TS Designer



Kirin 1020 processor

Despite some news that the chip maker TMSC will have to stop working with Huawei, everything seems to indicate that the Chinese company anticipated new vetoes from the United States and signed agreements in advance to develop various chips with this company, which it will avoid for the moment conflicts for the manufacture of your cell phones.

That said, the HiSilicon Kirin 1020 would be the chip that would incorporate the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, It would have a 5 nanometer architecture, as well as 5G technology and it would also be the same chip that we will see in the next Huawei P50.

Mate 40 camera will be different

According to rumors, Huawei would be working on the inclusion of a free-form lens for the Huawei Mate 40. According to Forbes, this type of lens would allow solving the problem of placing larger zoom on thin cameras that do not bulge the phone, and that, It could be Huawei’s plan, which has become known in recent years for innovating with its cameras, and even for giving us a zoom capable of taking photos of the Moon, something promoted by the 50x zoom of the Huawei P30 Pro.

A free-form lens can also give us the ability to increase the field of view, decrease the distortion generated by wide angle lenses, and improve performance in low light conditions.

This image shows us what the camera composition of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro would look like. The circular format maintains the design of last year’s Huawei Mate 30, which differs from the rectangle of the P40 series.

Sin apps the Google

Everything seems to indicate that we must get used to the fact that Huawei will keep its equipment without services and the essential apps from Google. The company remains on Android, and searches ways to give access to Google apps, although not all are available.



Concepts of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro

There are different design concepts of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, some shows it with a circular camera, like this one below, in which we see four rear sensors in a circular shape and a practically complete panel only interrupted by the front camera in a circular shape.

This other concept shows us flatter lines, neat edges to avoid breakage with falls, and at the back a square format camera and next to it a small screen to see notifications, although at the moment there are not many leaks on this panel, therefore you should not give it much credibility.

And this other concept looks similar from the front, although with a square rear camera that looks like a plug.

Price and availability

The Huawei Mate 30 family was presented on September 19 with availability the following weeks. If the coronavirus does not delay launch, there is no doubt that Huawei would maintain the same strategy. The phones are expected to have the same or very similar prices with 799 euros (US $ 889) for the basic version and 1,099 euros (US $ 1,222) for the most expensive.