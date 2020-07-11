Galaxy Note 20 to be announced at online event: report

Getty Images



Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 20 at an event to air online, according to a report by Android Headlines.

The announcement, possibly happening sometime in August, will be broadcast online, according to the report. The type of ad online It is not surprising, since several companies in the industry and other areas have suspended massive events as a measure against the coronavirus.

The Samsung event, formally known as Unpacked, is practically forced to be broadcast online due to the ban on large gatherings to avoid spreading COVID-19, a disease that has already spread to around 3 million people worldwide.

In addition to Samsung, companies like Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google have decided to hold launch events, but entirely online. These online events are cooler in the absence of applause from the media, fans, and employees, but at least it allows companies to keep advertising their new products or services.

The Galaxy Note 20 is the next great phone from the South Korean firm. It is rumored that it will be announced in two presentations, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Plus, it will have cameras similar to those of the S20 and S20 Plus, they will increase their size to 7 inches and they would be presented by the hand of the Galaxy Fold 2.

Samsung has not commented on an upcoming event, but that is normal since the Asian firm usually sends invitations to Unpacked events a month before it.

