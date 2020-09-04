Galaxy Note 20: Features and cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 arrives as the base version of the phones premium with the company’s stylus, but it arrives accompanied by a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that has more differences than ever.
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 5G from different angles [fotos]
Because of this, users who want the best of Samsung will need to invest in the most advanced version of Samsung because the trade-offs are so clear that buying the cheaper Note 20 doesn’t mean the experience is actually the same.
However, despite this the price of the Galaxy Note 20 is US $ 999 and markets that cannot enjoy the new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor will have to settle for the same Exynos 990 processor of the Galaxy S20. This places them even further behind the Snapdragon processor versions used in the United States, but generally not in Europe and other parts of the world. This fact may also prompt consumers to save a bit of money and opt for a Galaxy S20 (if the stylus) or consider the Galaxy Note 10.
Galaxy Note 20: Features and Specifications
- screen: 6.7 inches, HDR +, 60Hz (Dynamic AMOLED 2X)
- Resolution: 2,400×1,080 pixels
- Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990, depending on the market
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB (256GB base units with Exynos processor)
- MicroSD slot: No
- Battery: 4,300mAh (non-removable)
- Operating system: Android 10 (One UI)
- Wireless charging: Yes with PowerShare (reversible charging)
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 and 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
- Samsung Pay: Yes, via NFC and MST
- Unlocking features: On-screen fingerprint reader, facial recognition, pattern, PIN, password
- Rear camera: Triple: 12 megapixels, f / 1.8; 12 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2; 64 megapixel telephoto, f / 2.0
- Zoom and video recording: 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom and 8K video
- Frontal camera: 10 megapixels
- Waterproof: IP68
- Sound: Dual speaker with Dolby Atmos
- Connectivity: Up to 5G Sub-6 and mmWave (4G only in some markets)
- Size: 161.6×75.2×8.3mm
- Weight: 194 grams
Price and when it comes out or can be bought
The price of the Galaxy Note 20 is US $ 999 for the 128GB version storage in U.S and it can be purchased in silver, bronze and green.
Those interested can buy the Galaxy Note 20 in pre-sale from August 6 and it will be available on August 21.
Pre-order Galaxy Note 20 buyers will get US $ 100 credit at the Samsung store or for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle that includes the Xbox Game Pass Optimized Bluetooth Controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – as long as you buy it from the Samsung store.
The Galaxy Note 20 can also be purchased at AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Best buy for US $ 999 and with financing plans.
In Spain, the Galaxy Note 20 can be purchased for 959 euros for the version with 4G and 1,059 euros for the version with 5G.
In Mexico, the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at 26,999 pesos, Meanwhile in Colombia the Galaxy Note 20 can be purchased for 4,499,900 pesos.
Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The Differences
- 60Hz screen vs. 120Hz
- Full HD + resolution vs. 2K
- Plastic back and Gorilla Glass 5 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus (stronger than 5) on the back and front
- 6.7-inch flat screen vs. 6.9 inch curve
- No microSD slot
- Less accurate stylus, though more accurate than Note 10s
- 4,300mAh battery vs. 4,500mAh
- Price of US $ 999 instead of US $ 1,299
- 8GB of RAM vs. 12GB
- No 512GB storage option like Note 20 Ultra
- 12 megapixel main camera vs. 108 megapixels
- Hybrid 3X and 30X digital zoom vs. 5X optical and 50X digital
- 64 megapixel telephoto vs. 12 megapixels
- No autofocus laser
- Without UWB technology for file sharing
Plastic design for $ 999
Honestly, I don’t think plastic in a cell phone is bad, but it is clear that it is generally cheaper and the standard that we have had for years has been that you have to integrate a glass back, or in some cases metal or even leather.
The plastic of the Galaxy Note 20 should offer more resistance to falls than the glass of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and any other cell phone, but its high cost plus other sacrifices make the existence of the Note 20 questionable.
Either way, the Galaxy Note 20 ends up looking like the Note 20 Ultra, but it also has a flat screen that many will enjoy and others will despise.
I think that curved to flat is not a problem, but having a 60Hz refresh rate versus 120Hz that the Note 20 Ultra has and all the Galaxy S20 puts it a step back.
That said, the Galaxy Note 20 is still a large cell phone, although it is more of a one-handed operation compared to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Also, this cell phone does not have a traditional headphone jack either, the S Pen is now not located to the right of the lower edge, but to the left side.
On the other hand, this Samsung cell phone is still waterproof with IP68 certification, it can be charged wirelessly, it can charge other devices in the same way and it even has a drawer for a microSD card, something the Note 20 does not have.
S Pen and Windows 10 integration
He stylus S Pen in the Galaxy Note 20 brings some improvements compared to the Galaxy Note 10 that allow it to offer more fluidity when writing or drawing, but it is not as fluid as the one offered by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
However, the S Pen of the Note 20 has functions of gestures in the air that allow you to control different functions of the phone to integrate five new ones, including returning, opening recent apps, going to Home, smart selection and screenshot.
On the other hand, Samsung Notes is updated to highlight and write in PDF more easily. In addition, you can not only make traditional annotations, but also voice notes that synchronize with the written ones to find exactly the place where you did both.
Similarly, Samsung Notes now automatically saves your work and syncs for instant access from all kinds of devices.
On the other hand, integration with Windows 10 improves on the Galaxy Note 20. Now, the cell phone allows you to more easily access your mobile apps from your Windows 10 computer, create shortcuts to make it easier to access your gallery or social network apps and later in the year you will be able to run multiple apps side by side on Windows 10.
In addition, Samsung Notes notes can be synchronized with Microsoft OneNote and Outlook, while your reminders are also synchronized with Outlook and To Do with Microsoft Teams.
Xbox video games on your cell phone
Starting September 15, users with a Galaxy Note 20 will be able to access more than 100 Xbox video games directly from the cloud using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This allows you to access games like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5 from your cell phone.
Samsung DeX Wireless
Gone are the Samsung DeX cables and adapters because now you can wirelessly turn a Galaxy Note 20 into a kind of desktop computer with just a TV, as well as a keyboard and mouse.
Cameras
The Galaxy Note 20 brings practically the same cameras as the Galaxy S20 Plus because it integrates a 12 megapixel main camera, a wide angle with the same resolution and a 64 megapixel telephoto that allows 3X hybrid zoom and 30X digital zoom.
The news comes through a cinematic mode that allows recording with an aspect ratio of 21: 9, but many of the other functions are maintained, although Samsung promises general improvements.
Performance: Emotion and frustration
It should be made clear that we have not done our full review yet, but it is exciting that the Galaxy Note 20 (along with the Note 20 Ultra) is one of the few phones with the new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor that you can buy. With this, the Galaxy Note 20 represents a step up compared to the Galaxy S20 that have a Snapdragon 865 processor.
However, it is clear that frustration will come for many users where Samsung cell phones are sold with an Exynos processor because the Galaxy Note 20 in those markets continues to integrate the same Exynos 990 processor as the Galaxy S20.
The problem with this is that the United States and the markets with the versions that use a Snapdragon processor receive a clearer improvement in terms of performance, while the other markets lag even further behind. I say further back because over time Exynos processors have lagged behind in performance, while battery life has also not performed as well.
First impression
The Galaxy Note 20 is postulated as a good cell phone, but it is difficult to justify its existence considering all the sacrifices it makes to be the cheapest of the two at $ 999. In addition, although in the United States the cell phone represents an improvement in terms of its processor (Snapdragon 865 Plus), its 60Hz screen, the lack of microSD slot and its plastic rear part place it even below the Galaxy S20 that have been available for six months now.
Either way, if you want a new cell phone that has the best stylus in this class of device. this is the cheapest option, unless you want to consider a Galaxy Note 10 (from last year) which is still an excellent device.
We will conduct our analysis in the near future to determine how much the Galaxy Note 20 can actually be worth versus the S20, Note 10 and Note 20 Ultra.
Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Plus vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20
Galaxy Note 20
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Galaxy S20 Plus
Galaxy S20 Ultra
Galaxy S20
screen
6.7 inches (AMOLED), 60Hz
6.9 inches (AMOLED), 120Hz
6.7 inches (120Hz)
6.9 inches (120Hz)
6.2 inches (120Hz)
Resolution
2,400×1,080 pixels
3,088×1,440 pixels
3,200×1,440 pixels
3,200×1,440 pixels
3,200×1,440 pixels
Pixel density
393ppp
496ppp
525dpi
511dpi
563ppp
Operating system
Android 10
Android 10
Android 10 One UI 2.1
Android 10 One UI 2.1
Android 10 One UI 2.1
Processor
Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990
Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990
2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990
2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990
2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990
Storage
128GB (256GB base in markets with Exynos processor)
128GB, 512GB (initial 256GB in markets with Exynos processor)
128GB / 512GB
128GB / 512GB
128GB
Storage expansion
Not
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Rear camera
Triple: 12 megapixels, f / 1.8; 12 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2; 64 megapixel telephoto, f / 2.0; 3x Hybrid Zoom, 30X Space Zoom
Three: 108 megapixels f / 1.8, wide-angle 12 megapixels f / 2.2; 12 megapixel telephoto, f / 3.0; laser sensor, 5X optical zoom, 50X Space Zoom
Four: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + ToF – 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K video
Four: 108 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 48 megapixel telephoto (f / 3.5) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + ToF-4x optical zoom, 10X hybrid, 100X digital, 8K video
Three: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 64 megapixel telephoto (f / 2.0) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) – 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K video
Frontal camera
10 megapixels, f / 2.2
10 megapixels, f / 2.2
10 megapixels
40 megapixels
10 megapixels
RAM
8GB
12GB
12GB
12GB / 16GB
12GB
Battery
4,300mAh
4,500mAh
4,500mAh
5,000mAh
4,000mAh
Battery life (hours and minutes)
To define
To define
16 (120Hz) and 21 (60Hz)
16 (120Hz) and 21 (60Hz)
14:30 (120Hz) and 19 (60Hz)
Connectivity
5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou
5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6
NFC
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Waterproof
Yes, IP68
Yes, IP68
IP68
IP68
IP68
Fingerprint reader
Yes, on screen
Yes, on screen
Yes, on the screen
Yes, on the screen
Yes, on the screen
Face recognition
Yes, basic
Yes, basic
Yes, basic
Yes, basic
Yes, basic
Wireless charging
Yes, and reversible charging
Yes, and reversible charging
Yes and reversible charging
Yes and reversible charging
Yes and reversible charging
Headphone jack
Not
Not
Not
Not
Not
Important features
60Hz flat screen, plastic back, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, S Pen, Xbox game access, 8K video recording, Samsug Pay (NFC and MST)
120Hz curved screen, back and forward Gorilla Glass Victus, 9ms S Pen power, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, S Pen, Xbox game access, 8K video recording, Samsung Pay (NFC and MST), microSD , Samsung DeX wireless
5G Sub-6 and mmWave
5G Sub-6 and mmWave
5G Sub-6
Size
161.6×75.2×8.3mm
164.8×77.2×8.1mm
161.9×73.7×7.8mm
166.9x76x8.8mm
151.7×69.1×7.9mm
Weight
194 grams
208 grams
186 grams
220 grams
163 grams
Price
US $ 999
US $ 1,299
US $ 1,199
US $ 1,399
US $ 999