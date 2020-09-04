Galaxy Note 20: Features and cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 price

Galaxy Note 20 price

The Galaxy Note 20 has a 60Hz flat screen.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 arrives as the base version of the phones premium with the company’s stylus, but it arrives accompanied by a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that has more differences than ever.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

screenshot-2020-08-04-at-10-54-41-am.png

Because of this, users who want the best of Samsung will need to invest in the most advanced version of Samsung because the trade-offs are so clear that buying the cheaper Note 20 doesn’t mean the experience is actually the same.

However, despite this the price of the Galaxy Note 20 is US $ 999 and markets that cannot enjoy the new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor will have to settle for the same Exynos 990 processor of the Galaxy S20. This places them even further behind the Snapdragon processor versions used in the United States, but generally not in Europe and other parts of the world. This fact may also prompt consumers to save a bit of money and opt for a Galaxy S20 (if the stylus) or consider the Galaxy Note 10.



Galaxy Note 20: Features and Specifications

  • screen: 6.7 inches, HDR +, 60Hz (Dynamic AMOLED 2X)
  • Resolution: 2,400×1,080 pixels
  • Processor: Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990, depending on the market
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB (256GB base units with Exynos processor)
  • MicroSD slot: No
  • Battery: 4,300mAh (non-removable)
  • Operating system: Android 10 (One UI)
  • Wireless charging: Yes with PowerShare (reversible charging)
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 and 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Samsung Pay: Yes, via NFC and MST
  • Unlocking features: On-screen fingerprint reader, facial recognition, pattern, PIN, password
  • Rear camera: Triple: 12 megapixels, f / 1.8; 12 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2; 64 megapixel telephoto, f / 2.0
  • Zoom and video recording: 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom and 8K video
  • Frontal camera: 10 megapixels
  • Waterproof: IP68
  • Sound: Dual speaker with Dolby Atmos
  • Connectivity: Up to 5G Sub-6 and mmWave (4G only in some markets)
  • Size: 161.6×75.2×8.3mm
  • Weight: 194 grams

Price and when it comes out or can be bought

The price of the Galaxy Note 20 is US $ 999 for the 128GB version storage in U.S and it can be purchased in silver, bronze and green.

Those interested can buy the Galaxy Note 20 in pre-sale from August 6 and it will be available on August 21.

Pre-order Galaxy Note 20 buyers will get US $ 100 credit at the Samsung store or for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle that includes the Xbox Game Pass Optimized Bluetooth Controller and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – as long as you buy it from the Samsung store.

The Galaxy Note 20 can also be purchased at AT&T, T Mobile, Verizon, Xfinity Mobile, U.S. Cellular and Best buy for US $ 999 and with financing plans.

In Spain, the Galaxy Note 20 can be purchased for 959 euros for the version with 4G and 1,059 euros for the version with 5G.

In Mexico, the Galaxy Note 20 is priced at 26,999 pesos, Meanwhile in Colombia the Galaxy Note 20 can be purchased for 4,499,900 pesos.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra price

The Galaxy Note 20 (right) and Note 20 Ultra (left).

Richard Peterson / CNET

Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: The Differences

  • 60Hz screen vs. 120Hz
  • Full HD + resolution vs. 2K
  • Plastic back and Gorilla Glass 5 instead of Gorilla Glass Victus (stronger than 5) on the back and front
  • 6.7-inch flat screen vs. 6.9 inch curve
  • No microSD slot
  • Less accurate stylus, though more accurate than Note 10s
  • 4,300mAh battery vs. 4,500mAh
  • Price of US $ 999 instead of US $ 1,299
  • 8GB of RAM vs. 12GB
  • No 512GB storage option like Note 20 Ultra
  • 12 megapixel main camera vs. 108 megapixels
  • Hybrid 3X and 30X digital zoom vs. 5X optical and 50X digital
  • 64 megapixel telephoto vs. 12 megapixels
  • No autofocus laser
  • Without UWB technology for file sharing

Plastic design for $ 999

Samsung

Honestly, I don’t think plastic in a cell phone is bad, but it is clear that it is generally cheaper and the standard that we have had for years has been that you have to integrate a glass back, or in some cases metal or even leather.

The plastic of the Galaxy Note 20 should offer more resistance to falls than the glass of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and any other cell phone, but its high cost plus other sacrifices make the existence of the Note 20 questionable.

Either way, the Galaxy Note 20 ends up looking like the Note 20 Ultra, but it also has a flat screen that many will enjoy and others will despise.

I think that curved to flat is not a problem, but having a 60Hz refresh rate versus 120Hz that the Note 20 Ultra has and all the Galaxy S20 puts it a step back.

That said, the Galaxy Note 20 is still a large cell phone, although it is more of a one-handed operation compared to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Also, this cell phone does not have a traditional headphone jack either, the S Pen is now not located to the right of the lower edge, but to the left side.

On the other hand, this Samsung cell phone is still waterproof with IP68 certification, it can be charged wirelessly, it can charge other devices in the same way and it even has a drawer for a microSD card, something the Note 20 does not have.

S Pen and Windows 10 integration

He stylus S Pen in the Galaxy Note 20 brings some improvements compared to the Galaxy Note 10 that allow it to offer more fluidity when writing or drawing, but it is not as fluid as the one offered by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

However, the S Pen of the Note 20 has functions of gestures in the air that allow you to control different functions of the phone to integrate five new ones, including returning, opening recent apps, going to Home, smart selection and screenshot.

galaxy-note-20-features-buy

While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a glass back, the Note 20 has plastic.

CNET

On the other hand, Samsung Notes is updated to highlight and write in PDF more easily. In addition, you can not only make traditional annotations, but also voice notes that synchronize with the written ones to find exactly the place where you did both.

Similarly, Samsung Notes now automatically saves your work and syncs for instant access from all kinds of devices.

On the other hand, integration with Windows 10 improves on the Galaxy Note 20. Now, the cell phone allows you to more easily access your mobile apps from your Windows 10 computer, create shortcuts to make it easier to access your gallery or social network apps and later in the year you will be able to run multiple apps side by side on Windows 10.

In addition, Samsung Notes notes can be synchronized with Microsoft OneNote and Outlook, while your reminders are also synchronized with Outlook and To Do with Microsoft Teams.

galaxy note 20 ultra specifications

The Galaxy Note 20 together with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Richard Peterson / CNET

Xbox video games on your cell phone

Starting September 15, users with a Galaxy Note 20 will be able to access more than 100 Xbox video games directly from the cloud using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This allows you to access games like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5 from your cell phone.

Samsung DeX Wireless

Gone are the Samsung DeX cables and adapters because now you can wirelessly turn a Galaxy Note 20 into a kind of desktop computer with just a TV, as well as a keyboard and mouse.

Cameras

The Galaxy Note 20 brings practically the same cameras as the Galaxy S20 Plus because it integrates a 12 megapixel main camera, a wide angle with the same resolution and a 64 megapixel telephoto that allows 3X hybrid zoom and 30X digital zoom.

The news comes through a cinematic mode that allows recording with an aspect ratio of 21: 9, but many of the other functions are maintained, although Samsung promises general improvements.

Performance: Emotion and frustration

It should be made clear that we have not done our full review yet, but it is exciting that the Galaxy Note 20 (along with the Note 20 Ultra) is one of the few phones with the new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor that you can buy. With this, the Galaxy Note 20 represents a step up compared to the Galaxy S20 that have a Snapdragon 865 processor.

However, it is clear that frustration will come for many users where Samsung cell phones are sold with an Exynos processor because the Galaxy Note 20 in those markets continues to integrate the same Exynos 990 processor as the Galaxy S20.

The problem with this is that the United States and the markets with the versions that use a Snapdragon processor receive a clearer improvement in terms of performance, while the other markets lag even further behind. I say further back because over time Exynos processors have lagged behind in performance, while battery life has also not performed as well.

First impression

The Galaxy Note 20 is postulated as a good cell phone, but it is difficult to justify its existence considering all the sacrifices it makes to be the cheapest of the two at $ 999. In addition, although in the United States the cell phone represents an improvement in terms of its processor (Snapdragon 865 Plus), its 60Hz screen, the lack of microSD slot and its plastic rear part place it even below the Galaxy S20 that have been available for six months now.

Either way, if you want a new cell phone that has the best stylus in this class of device. this is the cheapest option, unless you want to consider a Galaxy Note 10 (from last year) which is still an excellent device.

We will conduct our analysis in the near future to determine how much the Galaxy Note 20 can actually be worth versus the S20, Note 10 and Note 20 Ultra.

Galaxy Note 20 vs. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Galaxy S20 Plus vs. Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

screen

6.7 inches (AMOLED), 60Hz

6.9 inches (AMOLED), 120Hz

6.7 inches (120Hz)

6.9 inches (120Hz)

6.2 inches (120Hz)

Resolution

2,400×1,080 pixels

3,088×1,440 pixels

3,200×1,440 pixels

3,200×1,440 pixels

3,200×1,440 pixels

Pixel density

393ppp

496ppp

525dpi

511dpi

563ppp

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Android 10 One UI 2.1

Android 10 One UI 2.1

Android 10 One UI 2.1

Processor

Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990

Snapdragon 865 Plus / Exynos 990

2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990

2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990

2.7GHz Snapdragon 865 / Exynos 990

Storage

128GB (256GB base in markets with Exynos processor)

128GB, 512GB (initial 256GB in markets with Exynos processor)

128GB / 512GB

128GB / 512GB

128GB

Storage expansion

Not

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Rear camera

Triple: 12 megapixels, f / 1.8; 12 megapixel wide angle, f / 2.2; 64 megapixel telephoto, f / 2.0; 3x Hybrid Zoom, 30X Space Zoom

Three: 108 megapixels f / 1.8, wide-angle 12 megapixels f / 2.2; 12 megapixel telephoto, f / 3.0; laser sensor, 5X optical zoom, 50X Space Zoom

Four: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 64MP telephoto (f / 2.0) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + ToF – 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K video

Four: 108 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 48 megapixel telephoto (f / 3.5) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) + ToF-4x optical zoom, 10X hybrid, 100X digital, 8K video

Three: 12 megapixels (f / 1.8) + 64 megapixel telephoto (f / 2.0) + 12 megapixel wide angle (f / 2.2) – 3X hybrid zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K video

Frontal camera

10 megapixels, f / 2.2

10 megapixels, f / 2.2

10 megapixels

40 megapixels

10 megapixels

RAM

8GB

12GB

12GB

12GB / 16GB

12GB

Battery

4,300mAh

4,500mAh

4,500mAh

5,000mAh

4,000mAh

Battery life (hours and minutes)

To define

To define

16 (120Hz) and 21 (60Hz)

16 (120Hz) and 21 (60Hz)

14:30 (120Hz) and 19 (60Hz)

Connectivity

5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou

5G Sub6, mmWve; 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax 2.4G and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Galileo, Golnass, BeiDou

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6

NFC

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Waterproof

Yes, IP68

Yes, IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68

Fingerprint reader

Yes, on screen

Yes, on screen

Yes, on the screen

Yes, on the screen

Yes, on the screen

Face recognition

Yes, basic

Yes, basic

Yes, basic

Yes, basic

Yes, basic

Wireless charging

Yes, and reversible charging

Yes, and reversible charging

Yes and reversible charging

Yes and reversible charging

Yes and reversible charging

Headphone jack

Not

Not

Not

Not

Not

Important features

60Hz flat screen, plastic back, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, S Pen, Xbox game access, 8K video recording, Samsug Pay (NFC and MST)

120Hz curved screen, back and forward Gorilla Glass Victus, 9ms S Pen power, wireless charging, reversible wireless charging, S Pen, Xbox game access, 8K video recording, Samsung Pay (NFC and MST), microSD , Samsung DeX wireless

5G Sub-6 and mmWave

5G Sub-6 and mmWave

5G Sub-6

Size

161.6×75.2×8.3mm

164.8×77.2×8.1mm

161.9×73.7×7.8mm

166.9x76x8.8mm

151.7×69.1×7.9mm

Weight

194 grams

208 grams

186 grams

220 grams

163 grams

Price

US $ 999

US $ 1,299

US $ 1,199

US $ 1,399

US $ 999

