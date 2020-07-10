Galaxy Note 20: Everything we know about Samsung’s Unpacked event

PhoneArena



In the past, August has been the month during which Samsung usually launches phones with S-Pen, and this year the Galaxy Note 20 could stay on that timeline despite the coronavirus pandemic, although the event in which we would meet him would be … somewhat different from those of previous years.

According to new reports, the event Unpacked 2020 where we would meet the Note 20 it will be transmitted over the Internet and there will not be a crowd as has happened on other occasions.



He Galaxy Note 10 launched on August 7; the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9 and the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. And as you can see, in the last two years Samsung has been launching it closer to the beginning of the month so that the availability of the cell phone can be almost simultaneous to the launch of the new iPhone in September.

At CNET en Español we believe the Note 20 could be released on August 5 or 6, although there is nothing confirmed at this time. Let’s not forget that this year has had a huge impact on events and launches and there are even rumors that the Apple event could be delayed.

Samsung wouldn’t be the first to hold an online launch event this year, as Huawei did the same to the family. Huawei P40 and both the WWDC de Apple as the Android 11 event will be done in the same way.

At the moment we know that the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 11 would have two versions and although there are many rumors that a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be launched, it is not entirely clear that this will happen.

Apple and Google fine-tune COVID-19 tracking

This week, the alliance between Apple and Google against COVID-19 finally paid off.

After announcing the alliance in April, on Wednesday May 20 Apple released iOS 13.5 and Google released an update on Google Play. Both updates include support for applications created by governments and organizations for tracking contact (or contact tracing as it is known in English), a preventive measure.

These apps will be able to communicate with each other, regardless of whether it is an iPhone or Android phone, and will notify when a person infected by the virus comes into contact with other people. With this information, governments and researchers will have greater control over the spread and movement of the virus among people.

Both Apple and Google have promised respect for user data and information anonymity.

Facebook



Facebook and Twitter update

This week, through a live broadcast, Mark Zuckerberg announced Facebook Shops, a new form of electronic commerce that will allow merchants to create virtual stores within Facebook and Instagram.

With Facebook Shops businesses can create their virtual store for free, choose what to include in their product catalog and customize the appearance of their virtual store. Once the design is finished, the store will automatically appear within its profiles on Facebook and instagram.

In other news, Twitter announced that some users already have a new conversation settings, known as “no me @”, which lets you choose who can – and who can’t – reply to your tweets.

And in the world of CNET Pop, this week we have seen that Apple TV Plus could be buying old movies and series to expand precisely that offer and who has bought the next Tom Hanks movie titled Greyhound and set during the Second World War.