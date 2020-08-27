Galaxy Note 20 event will go online on August 5, Samsung confirms

Samsung



Samsung announced its second Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event, where the launch of the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and other products.

This Galaxy Note 20 event will be fully held on-line for the first time on August 5 at 10 a.m. United States Pacific Time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung announced the event on July 7 and began to send invitations to journalists, confirming in a certain way the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 in bronze or copper (the same leaked a few days ago on the company’s own page).

In recent years, the second annual Unpacked has been held in New York at a face-to-face event.

In addition, just as the company did with the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, Samsung is not expected to present this new generation of Note with the name Galaxy Note 11 as many expected, but it would carry the numbering 20 to represent the launch year.

According to rumors, Samsung would launch three versions of this cell phone and would follow the same nomenclature of the S20: Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Among the most anticipated novelties would be, as usual, new functions in the S Pen, improvements in the cameras and updated specifications.

Rumors indicate that Samsung would abandon the time-of-flight sensor in these cell phones and that the Galaxy Note 20 may debut the Snapdragon 865 Plus and Exynos 992 processors to offer performance improvements compared to the S20 and other flagship phones that have already been presented. this year with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

Likewise, the successor of Galaxy Fold would come up with a name that would be combined with the excellent Galaxy Z Flip which we met a few months ago to be called Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to rumors, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 would bring such an outstanding hinge as the Galaxy Z Flip, an external display with small bezels and a large internal part without an eyebrow that would greatly enhance the experience of Samsung’s folding phone.

During this event, Samsung is expected to present the Galaxy Z Flip 5G as well. This cell phone would offer the same benefits of the Galaxy Z Flip that it announced a few months ago, but now with 5G connectivity and the same powerful Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

