Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Offers, prices and how to buy them

Richard Peterson/CNET



Samsung unveiled a ton of new products on Wednesday August 5, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

; the new Tab S7 tablets; he smartwatch Galaxy Watch 3; the headphones Galaxy Buds Live and the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, a dual-screen phone with few bezels and the same camera design as the Galaxy Note 20.

The new Galaxy Note 20 family is focused on enhancing user productivity, which is why the Galaxy Note 20 is aimed at users who want to improve their productivity for working and playing video games, while the Note 20 Ultra is intended for users. They demand the latest in power and productivity.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be available from August 21 in Samsung’s physical stores, as well as in its online store and with different operators in the United States. Below we list the price and availability of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

How and where to buy the Galaxy Note 20

The unlocked Galaxy Note 20 with 128GB and 8GB of RAM has a , and will be available for pre-sale beginning August 6 at 12:01 am ET, and will be available in the Samsung online store beginning August 21. The Samsung flagship phone will be available in bronze (Mystic Bronze), gray (Mystic Gray) and green (Mystic Green).

Users who purchase the 5G version of the Note 20 in presale between August 6 and 20, will receive $ 100 credit in the Samsung online store.

How and where to buy the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

The initial price of and it will be available in two models: one with 128GB of internal memory, and the other with 512GB of memory; both have 12GB RAM. The phone will be available for pre-sale beginning August 6 at 12:01 am ET, and will be available in the Samsung online store beginning August 21. The Note 20 Ultra will be available in bronze (Mystic Bronze), black (Mystic Black) and white (Mystic White).

Users who purchase the 5G version of the Note 20 Ultra in presale between August 6 and 20, will receive $ 100 credit in the Samsung online store.

How and where to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2

He Galaxy Z Fold 2 it can be purchased in the colors bronze (Mystic Bronze), black (Mystic Black); and it will be available in September. However, Samsung did not disclose its price during the August Unpacked event.

Galaxy Note 20 y Note 20 Ultra en Verizon

The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be available for preorder with Verizon beginning August 6 at 12:01 am Eastern Time, and both will be available beginning August 21. Also, when purchasing a Note 20, Verizon offers a second Note 20 series device or a Galaxy S20 series device for free by purchasing a premium unlimited data plan or by purchasing any other unlimited data plan, Verizon offers one of the aforementioned devices at half price.

He It can be purchased for US $ 54.16 per month for 24 months and is available in the colors Bronze (Mystic Bronze), Gray (Mystic Gray) and Green (Mystic Green).

For his part, the It can be purchased for $ 41.66 per month on a 24-month plan and will be available in Bronze (Mystic Bronze), Black (Mystic Black) and White (Mystic White).

Galaxy Note 20 y Note 20 Ultra in T-Mobile

He and the They can be purchased in presale from August 7 and will be available from the 21 of the same month.

Among the offers offered by T-Mobile, there is the option to buy a Galaxy Note 20 and obtain a credit of up to US $ 1,000 in the purchase of a second smartphone Galaxy. It is also possible to get a discount of up to $ 500 on a Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra or Galaxy Z Flip when redeeming an eligible device. Other available offers are:

Get the Galaxy Note 20 in a 24-month plan with a cost of US $ 41.67 per month.

Get the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 128GB on a 24-month plan at a cost of US $ 54.17 per month.

Get the 512GB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in a flat 24 months at a cost of $ 54.17 and a down payment of $ 149.99

T-Mobile will also have available in its catalog the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which can be purchased from August 7. The operator’s clients can purchase it on a 24-month plan with monthly payments of US $ 58.34 and an initial payment of US $ 49.99.

Galaxy Note 20 y Note 20 Ultra en AT&T

He and the They can be purchased in presale at AT&T from August 6 and will be available from the 21 of the same month. For a limited time, the operator’s customers will be able to redeem an eligible phone to obtain the Galaxy Note 20 with a credit in their favor of US $ 1,000 when purchasing it under an unlimited 30-month data plan.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in Spain

He Galaxy Note 20 It has a cost of 959 euros in Spain, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

It will sell for 1,309 euros. Both can already be purchased in presale and will be available from August 21.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra in Mexico

He It will cost 26,999 Mexican pesos and will be available in the colors Bronze (Mystic Bronze), Gray (Mystic Gray) and Green (Mystic Green); Meanwhile he It will cost 33,999 Mexican pesos and will be available in bronze (Mystic Bronze) and black (Mystic Black). Both devices will be available for pre-sale starting August 25 in the Samsung virtual store.

Editor’s Note: This is an article in development and we will be updating it as we get to know Samsung’s offers.

