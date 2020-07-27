Galaxy Note 10 vs. Moto G Stylus: Which is Better?

Sarah Tew/CNET



Samsung is known for leading the segment of included pen phones. The Galaxy Note has this detail as its most notable characteristics, and the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus They have an S Pen that incorporates very valuable functions, although its price is stratospheric for some users, since it ranges from US $ 750 for the smallest to about US $ 1,100 for the largest but … do you have to pay so much to have a stylus On your cellphone?

Motorola has decided to offer an inexpensive option to users who are looking to have this feature on their phone, but don’t want or can pay that much. It’s about the new Motorola Moto G Stylus, which costs $ 299.



Playing:

Watch this:

Galaxy Note 10 vs. Moto G Stylus: Pay more or less?

3:39



Moto G Stylus vs. Galaxy Note 10

Face to face these phones are like day and night, but the idea is to know if it is worth paying so much when you only want a little pen to take notes, if that is your goal. The design of the Moto G Stylus is beautiful, but the Note 10 is not far behind. To this we must add that their processing capacity is superior and they have functions such as super-fast loading or reversible loading.

The Note 10 has a better processor, better RAM, better storage… but… do you really need all that power in a phone? If in your case you only use the phone to call, send messages and take occasional photos, and having a pencil to take notes is something you had considered, the Moto G Stylus offers 128GB of storage, allows you to expand the storage and maintains the port to headphones, and this last detail is not owned by the Note.

The Galaxy Note 10 has three cameras and the Note 10 Plus has four, and although the Moto G Stylus has three very good cameras and a time-of-flight sensor, we can never compare them with those of the expensive Samsung cell phone. However, this phone is capable of macro photography, has the basic effects of a cell phone for its price, and even includes portrait mode of people, although not bokeh of objects.

The Moto G Stylus has a nice design and comes with a stylus [fotos] To see photos

Differences between the Stylus and the S Pen

The surprise of the Moto G Stylus is its action camera, which can record wide-angle videos with great stability, something that slightly differentiates it from the Samsung cell phone, whose cameras even have night mode, something you won’t find in the Motorola cell phone.

If we focus on the stylus or pencil, the one with the Moto G Stylus is more a tool for writing with ease that does not provide many functions. Yes, it is true, you can write notes quickly in the Moto Note app, use Google Keep and also crop photos, edit documents and even videos and it is also compatible with apps from the Google Play Store.

Sarah Tew/CNET



This budget phone and stylus are simply recommended for those who like to take classic notes and want to cut paper out of their lives. And it is that using an app will allow you to later see your notes on a computer.

Juan Garzón / CNET



The Galaxy Note 10 Plus has many other features. The first thing is that it connects via Bluetooth to the phone. Its tip is thinner and its precision much better for drawing, although you can also make aerial gestures and share beautiful messages through messaging.

In addition, the Galaxy stylus allows you to even use it as a remote control to take selfies, edit documents, photos and videos, there are even apps that convert your strokes into text from a document app.

If you are looking for a cheap cell phone that includes a pencil to take quick notes, the Moto G Stylus is a good option, although if you need advanced features, the Galaxy Note 10 is still the kings.