Galaxy Fold 2 will have S Pen, 120Hz screen: report

The characteristics of Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung’s next foldable phone, were leaked on Monday, April 20.

Consultant Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) revealed a host of details on the Fold 2, a phone that would launch during the summer. Young posted this information on Twitter and it was collected by the trustworthy SamMobile site.

Young reveals a main screen, the one that would go inside the device, with a size of 7.59 inches, maximum resolution of 2,213×1,689, pixel density of 372dpi and, as a main feature, a refresh rate of 120Hz. This update rate is present for now only in very few cell phones and helps to display content more smoothly.

The external display, Young says, will be 6.23-inch with a 2,267×819 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and an on-screen camera.

The analyst believes that Samsung tried to use a camera under the screen, but the technology is not ready to reach the market and the cut on the screen was chosen. Young ensures that the Fold 2 will also be compatible with the S Pen, Samsung’s stylus and that it is currently an exclusive to the Note family.

Young says that next week he will reveal details about the camera, price, and release date. Samsung has not commented on the Galaxy Fold 2, but its presentation is forecast to happen in August, despite possible setbacks by the COVID-19.