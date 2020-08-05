Galaxy A41: The waterproof cell phone is different from its brothers Galaxy A and S

Samsung



The Galaxy A41 arrives to complement the portfolio of low and mid-range cell phones that already include the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A71.

Unlike those Galaxy A phones and even the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra Having a wide rectangular rear camera module, the Galaxy A41 has an elongated vertical camera module that makes it look very different from those devices and more like phones like the Sony Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II.

In this module we find three rear cameras, a main 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a third 5-megapixel camera that is responsible for detecting depth.

On the front, the Galaxy A41 does look a lot more like its siblings, especially the Galaxy A31 which has a front camera built into a drop eyebrow. The Galaxy A41’s front camera is 25 megapixels and allows the phone to have a 6.1-inch Super AMOLED screen with relatively small bezels.

This phone that is the successor to the Galaxy A40 also comes with IP68 water resistance like the Galaxy S20.

Other specifications and features of the Galaxy A41 include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, Android 10, a 3,500mAh battery and a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, exactly the same as the Galaxy A31.

Price and availability

The price of the Galaxy A41 has not been revealed, but it should be an affordable phone. As for its launch, Samsung has only said that it will launch in Japan in June and there is no known launch in other markets.

Galaxy A41: Features and Specifications

Screen: 6.1 inches (Super AMOLED)

Resolution: 2,240×1,080 pixels

Processor: MediaTek Helio P65

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

MicroSD slot: Yes

Fingerprint reader: Yes, on the screen

Rear cameras: Three with a main 48 megapixel (f / 2.0), a wide 8 megapixel (f / 2.2) and a 5 megapixel to detect depth

Front camera: 25 megapixels (f / 2.2)

Battery: 3,500mAh

Water resistance: Yes (IP68)

Operating system: Android 10

Dimensiones: 73.1×159.3×8.6 mm