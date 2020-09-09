Gal Gadot sparks controversy on Twitter with ‘inspiring’ video

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

On the sixth day of imprisonment for the coronavirus, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) activated her Instagram to send a positive message to her followers accompanied by other celebrities.

Gadot recruited Natalie Portman (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The hulk) and more than 20 celebrities to sing John Lennon’s famous melody “Imagine”. The 34-year-old star said she had chosen the song after seeing a video of a man in Italy covering “Imagine,” which she found “powerful.”

Also featured in the message posted on March 18 is Lynda Carter, who played Wonder woman in the 1970s; Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Sia and Cara Delevingne, among others. Introducing the message, Gadot writes: “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let us imagine together.”

At press time, Gadot’s video had already exceeded 4 million views and received a lot of praise on Instagram, but opinion was divided on Twitter. While some appreciated the gesture, others saw it as a demonstration of the privileges that only people with money can give.

These are some examples of the reactions on the bird’s social network.

A Nobel

the world: pandemic, quarantine, people dying gal gadot: i have the solution: let’s sing john lennon’s imagine all hollywood: buah yes aunt here you have the nobel de la paz my girl – may queen. (@insomnixs) March 19, 2020

All that is good

It doesn’t cure, but …

The publicist

We better close

Deserves the universe

Krusty?

Well, the majority did not like the “attempt” to lift the spirits of Gal Gadot and other celebrities; They even look like Krusty and his Pico y Baterita show pic.twitter.com/ROTuyAlV03 – Butterfly Star (@emiry_junkiie) March 19, 2020

Thank you

And he didn’t like it either

Really, this is not the first Gadot video motivated by voluntary confinement. In previous videos, she used Instagram to ask people to stay home to prevent the disease from spreading. “Staying home is my superpower, and yours,” he wrote on his social network and advised: “The sooner we all stay home and avoid contracting this highly contagious virus, we can return to our lives without losing lives.”



Playing:

Watch this:

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the outbreak of …

3:29

