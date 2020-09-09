Gal Gadot sparks controversy on Twitter with ‘inspiring’ video

For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
On the sixth day of imprisonment for the coronavirus, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) activated her Instagram to send a positive message to her followers accompanied by other celebrities.
Gadot recruited Natalie Portman (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The hulk) and more than 20 celebrities to sing John Lennon’s famous melody “Imagine”. The 34-year-old star said she had chosen the song after seeing a video of a man in Italy covering “Imagine,” which she found “powerful.”
Also featured in the message posted on March 18 is Lynda Carter, who played Wonder woman in the 1970s; Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Kristen Wiig, Sia and Cara Delevingne, among others. Introducing the message, Gadot writes: “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let us imagine together.”
At press time, Gadot’s video had already exceeded 4 million views and received a lot of praise on Instagram, but opinion was divided on Twitter. While some appreciated the gesture, others saw it as a demonstration of the privileges that only people with money can give.
These are some examples of the reactions on the bird’s social network.
A Nobel
All that is good
It doesn’t cure, but …
The publicist
We better close
Deserves the universe
Krusty?
Thank you
And he didn’t like it either
Really, this is not the first Gadot video motivated by voluntary confinement. In previous videos, she used Instagram to ask people to stay home to prevent the disease from spreading. “Staying home is my superpower, and yours,” he wrote on his social network and advised: “The sooner we all stay home and avoid contracting this highly contagious virus, we can return to our lives without losing lives.”