Gael García Bernal will appear in the next film by M. Night Shyamalan: report

Manuel Romano / NurPhoto via Getty Images



Gael García Bernal does not stop. The Mexican actor has starred this year in the luxury supporting film The Wasp Network with Penélope Cruz and will have a role in HBO’s post-apocalyptic miniseries Max Station Eleven. His next project, according to The Hollywood Reporter, will be a role in director M. Night Shyamalan’s new film for Universal.

The project still does not have a title but the cast that García Bernal joins already has Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Thomasin Mackenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Alex Wolff (Hereditary) and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).

The Hollwyood Reporter specifies that the director of The Sixth Sense and Unbroken will write, produce and direct this film, of which there are no details on its title or plot. Shyamalan will also finance the project himself, just as he did with his last film for Universal, Glass. With an initial budget of US $ 20 million, the superhero story Glass It ended up grossing more than $ 246 million at the international box office. So we understand that Universal is repeating with the filmmaker.

This new film is expected to be released on July 23, 2021. But we already know that the film calendar is not going through its most stable months.

