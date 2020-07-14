Gaby Espino teaches you how to have fun with your children this summer digitally and manually without leaving home

Gaby Espino is a modern woman. She is a mother, daughter, sister and when it is her turn she is a father, although the parents of her two little ones are always aware of their boys as they should be.

Oriana, the eldest daughter (with actor Cristóbal Lander), just celebrated her 12th birthday, while eight-year-old Nickolas (the son she fathered with actor and singer Jencarlos Canela) is a very restless young man and passionate, he likes music just like his father and already plays piano. I think he will be a musician in the near future.

The two, seem to have been born to be in front of the cameras, carry it in their blood. And we could see that in a post posted by his mom on his Instagram account, where the three are seen in a video enjoying a fun photo session with the talented May Martínez. “What beautiful photos,” Gaby is heard when she enjoys them on the camera of the Venezuelan photographer based in Miami since 2016.

Gaby fully enjoys her facet as a mother and here her smile says it all. (Courtesy May Martínez)

Maria Gabriela, better known as Gaby in the art world and among her friends, is an actress, entertainer, television host, model, and cosmetic businesswoman; and with the freshness that characterizes her, she tells the Los Angeles Times in Spanish, from the comfort of her home, that she has been complying to channel the quarantine and, unlike many, says that the pandemic has turned out to be a “ blessing ”, but in the good sense of the word, because beyond being synonymous with illness and sadness due to the thousands of deaths that COVID-19 has generated, for Gaby it has been the perfect opportunity to be able to share full time with her small, as he could never do before, due to the complexity of his work schedule. “I was spending it traveling and for three months I have had a lot of time to share with them”, she told us during our conversation via Zoom.

Very smiling, as usual in her personality, the beautiful actress with brown eyes and long hair, tells us that during the days of confinement she has been able to play with her children all the board games there have been and for having spent a lot of time and quality in the pool at home and have enjoyed an afternoon of movies. But what do they believe? The possibilities of fun and surprise ran out of him at any moment.

“I just can’t allow them to be on the iPad all day,” he laughs.

Being on top of them is not the idea, but keeping them happy is a difficult task, but Gaby already has a digital ally. (Courtesy May Martínez)

However, it is the same technology that has now allowed him to find a new way to have fun and to entertain little Oriana and Nickolas this summer that promotes being very, very, very hot; although in recent days the east coast has been experiencing torrential rains that have affected even the internet.

“Camp Prime”, by Amazon, is the novelty that has caught the attention of Gaby and her children, since it is an alternative to camp and enjoy in various ways an endless number of family activities without the need to leave home and what that you will need to meet the requirements are easy to obtain without it being a headache for parents.

Gaby says that what she likes the most is that everyone can enjoy it. “You just have to open an account with your email, and you don’t necessarily have to have a Prime account and everyone can enjoy these tools. When I entered I was very excited because I already planned my whole summer with my children, ”Gaby told us with evident emotion.

Urine just turned 12 last week and Nickolas is 8 years old. (Courtesy May Martínez)

For this initiative, Amazon has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America experts to bring the joy of summer to clubs and families across the country by reinforcing our traditions like camping, playing sports, visiting the beach or go to an amusement park. However, what we did every year on these dates is not going to be possible due to the pandemic that continues to cloud the desire to go out and have fun.

But you don’t have to worry about what you can’t do, you have to worry about what you can do. “And that seems super nice to me, because all the activities they offer you there, give you ideas and you have all those things at home,” he said.

Gaby Espino knows what awaits her this summer with the children at home and she wants to share it with her followers (Courtesy May Martínez)

On the amazon.com/campamentoprime website (in Spanish) Prime and non-Prime users can enjoy the fun program that features an activity guide such as “Campfire Stories”, “Family Camp Shield”, “ The cafeteria ”,“ All about insects ”and“ The CTIM Laboratory to enhance the brain ”.

“The past few months have been challenging for both parents and children, and I know that many families, including mine, were looking forward to their summer traditions this year,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime in a statement. .

The idea is to create an experience that helps family members make the most of this summer so different from the others in which we are going to have to stay home because of the pandemic. “Amazon is giving us the tools to make this whole situation more enjoyable and to be able to invent things and make crafts, make recipes, tell stories, listen to music through technology using Alexa,” said the protagonist of soap operas such as “Santa Diabla” and “The devil knows more.”

Gaby Espino is modern, but she likes to keep the traditions with her children. (Courtesy of the artist)

The Camp Prime activity guide, in addition to being free, has a wide range of activities that you can complement if you have a device compatible with “Alexa”, Amazon’s personal digital assistant that knows almost everything and if you don’t know it, they will ingenuity so that you can be satisfied with what you ask. You can ask Alexa in Spanish or English for more details of this initiative with questions like “what is Camp Prime?” and “Alexa” will respond immediately. “‘Alexa’ knows everything,” Gaby reacts immediately, then adds with a laugh.

“Once you walk into the Priem camp with Alexa and say, ‘What is the activity you want to do with your children that day? And I love that because I went in and planned my summer, week by week. Right now the children are with their dad and when they arrive I already have everything planned and I am looking for all the things I need for the campfire, to make a night of pajamas or to watch movies … “, said the protagonist of” Playing with Fire “and” Lovers Full moon ”.

With Oriana you will enjoy the activities in the cafeteria of the prime camp (Courtesy May Martínez)

While using this digital manual that contains simple, fun activities that can be done with very common materials found in any home, children and their parents can make a unique campfire (of course without the fire or candle) so that it becomes the center of the meeting that allows to tell stories, or enjoy a visit to the camp cafeteria (which is nothing more than your own kitchen) where you can prepare simple creations with fruits and other groceries. “I love the coffee shop. But I am not much of culinary art, but when they explain it to me well, in this case it is a digital program that is super explained (it is simple). They are also things to do with children and so they are not complicated and with ingredients that you surely have at home, because I am a chef, a chef, I am not, “explained the host of the Master Chef Latino.”

What I couldn’t stop doing and I’m looking forward to is the activity “All about insects”. “Because it is the one that Nickolas already said he wants to do,” Gaby said excitedly because her son loves nature. “The other time she found a coquito (ladybug) in the garden and she was playing with her all day,” said the actress of “A Todo Corazón”.

With Nickolas you will undertake the adventure of the activity “All about insects”. (Courtesy of the artist)

The usual guide is online, but today July 14 a series of extra activities come into effect that extend until Saturday, July 18 at 1pm Eastern time and 10am Pacific time each day and in this way you can enjoy the new content offered. The videos will be available throughout the summer on the Day One blog and on the Instagram page of each expert.

What is it about?

They are tutorials induced by experts in the field of each activity. Today, for example, at the start of the activities, the founder of PS I Made This, Erica Domesek, will be teaching the children the creation of “Summer Sailboats with Pool Noodles”.

On Wednesday, July 15, the teacher of spiritual health and wellness, Koya Webb will teach a family meditation tutorial, on Thursday, July 16, the author of Lil Libros Patty Rodriguez will offer a “Storytime” session, on Friday, July 17, the star from TikTok Joey Klaasen will amuse the audience with his witty “How to Beatbox”.

And finally, on Saturday July 18 comes the talented ”choreographer Sherrie Silver with her dance class at home.

From a very young age her children have enjoyed quality time with their mom, today in quantity time. (Courtesy of the artist)

Something that draws much attention from this virtual initiative is that in addition to expanding the fun of the summer camp to children, Amazon indicates in a statement that they commit to make donations of up to $ 500,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs and thus be able to help to the organization so they can continue their mission of enabling youth to reach their full potential. Funds will go to Boys & Girls Clubs across the country – including clubs in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, Boston, Detroit, Denver, Seattle and more – to offer activities Safe and fun summers for youth and families, such as virtual programming options and ‘camp-at-home’ kits available for pickup at select locations.