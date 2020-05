f(x)’s Victoria has dropped an album highlight medley for ‘Victoria‘.

Victoria is making a comeback together with her first full album, and she or he’s revealed a preview for her tracks above. ‘Victoria’ will mark the f(x) member’s first launch since her single ‘Roof on Hearth‘ in 2018, and it is set to drop on Might 19 KST.

What do you consider Victoria’s album preview?