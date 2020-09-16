FX on Hulu makes its debut, as Disney continues to expand its brands

Raymond Liu/FX



The positioning of Hulu as a service of streaming More mature took another step forward on Monday, March 2, with the launch of a dedicated section for the FX channel on the Disney-owned platform.

Called FX on Hulu, the new section offers FX content, which Disney acquired with Fox assets last year along with Hulu, of which Disney also acquired participation and control in the same transaction.

With a more mature content offering, compared to what can be found – more familiar – on Disney Plus, the company previously said it plans to use Hulu as a service of streaming for that type of content. As part of the launch, Hulu will now stream shows like Nip/Tuck, Justified, Damages, Rescue Me, Thief and Terriers, which are more in line with the image of FX that currently transmits things like American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, Fargo and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

New FX episodes will still be coming to Hulu a day later, although there will be some programming, such as Nick Offerman’s new series, Devs, which will make its exclusive debut on the platform.

There is no extra charge for what streams on FX on Hulu, but as with other Hulu content, it will have ads, unless you pay for the ad-free option for $ 12 a month.

The Hulu ad option costs $ 6 per month. For those who want everything Disney has to offer, they can get a package that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads) and ESPN Plus for $ 13 per month.

