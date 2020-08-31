Funny moments from the Venice Film Festival in photos

It all starts with a boat trip and, for the lucky few, ends with kissing a trophy.

The Venice Film Festival is one of the first stops for many stars and filmmakers on the way to the Academy Awards. In normal years, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Lady Gaga and other stars converge on the Lido to pose for the cameras while being cheered on by crowds of admirers.

This, of course, is not a normal year. Photographers will be less in number and fans will not show up. Many international stars will not attend either, making the festival seem more like a gathering of European cinema.

And even that is an achievement.

Singer and actress Lady Gaga, right, and actor Bradley Cooper arrive at the “A Star Is Born” photo shoot. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

Italy was among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic – it has the second highest number of confirmed deaths in Europe after Britain, with more than 35,400 deaths. The festival, scheduled for September 2-12, will serve as a celebration of its reopening and a sign that the film world, mostly on hiatus since March, is also on the mend.

Despite precautions for the virus, some pillars of Venice will remain. The taxi boats will transport the actors to press conferences and photo shoots, where in years past actors like Ralph Fiennes have felt compelled to dance and Johnny Depp gave rapt photographers the opportunity to take a wonderful close-up of him.

The red carpet will be rolled out and the Lido will once again host great movies. When it is all over, some actors and filmmakers will receive trophies. It remains to be seen if they will decide to kiss them.