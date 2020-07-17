Funny hats and strict protocol: This is the way back to school in China

If you are wondering what a return to school would be like, in a pandemic due to the coronavirusChina has some ideas.

This Thursday, May 7, a video went viral on social networks, in which a child is followed, before entering school. The protocol It is demanding and methodical, as we can see below:

FOOTSTEPS – In China the boys went back to school and took a lot of money. You have to continue taking care of yourself but little by little everything returns to normal … pic.twitter.com/k5zYvIOhXy – Caras Magazine (@cara) May 7, 2020

For some users of social networks, it is an example to follow, for others advertising. He coronavirus It was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in central China, last December and has already infected more than 3.5 million people and caused more than 248,000 deaths worldwide.

Precisely in Wuhan, according to CBS, students are also returning to schools, under strict supervision.

“Chinese youth in the world epicenter of Wuhan coronavirus returned to class on Wednesday (May 6), wearing masks and walking in single file, to do thermal scanners. High school students at 121 institutions were again in front of blackboards and digital displays for the first time since his city, the coronavirus pandemic ground zero, closed in January, “the CBS report says.

“Some schools spaced out their desks and organized smaller classes, according to local media. Thermal scanners greeted everyone walking through the school gates, and people with high temperatures were not allowed in. The China Daily, a state-run agency, said some centers arranged staggered arrival times for teachers and students, “adds CBS.

Indeed, media such as South China Morning Post and the China Daily They have published videos that in effect demonstrate that the return to classes in this country is possible thanks to strict measures, beyond the use of the mask and social distance.

“The students are returning to primary and secondary schools in China. They are well protected with masks and masks, and they keep a safe distance from each other,” a tweet from May 5 read in the Daily News, accompanied by a video and photographs.

#BackToWork Students are returning to elementary and secondary schools in China. They are well protected with face shields and masks, and they keep a safe distance away from each other. 👨‍🏫 pic.twitter.com/hsCsrRkszd — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) May 5, 2020

As it can be observed, in the institutions the teachers wear a special suit, in some schools the sports spaces were enabled so that more students can do their homework, maintaining social distance and soap dispensers were installed.

On April 27, the South China Morning Post published a video on its YouTube channel, showing how life had been resumed in schools in provinces such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou. The audiovisual review that students who must take the exams to opt for a university degree were integrated first and then the smallest.

Again, in addition to social distance, we can see that the students take their temperature, do not share seats in the school bus and follow the protocols, similar to the viral video, outlined at the beginning of this note.

On April 28, the South China Morning Post published another video, in which the children received classes, wearing funny hats, made of wooden sticks, balloons, vegetable paper and cardboard, which forced them to be separated, by a meter of distance, on each side.

A teacher told the media that the hats marked the beginning of back to school and reminded students of the need to stay protected.

According to him South China Morning Post, these hats were inspired by the Song Dynasty. According to legend, officers were imposed so that they would not chat during court meetings. As can be seen in the following tweet from university professor Eileen Chengyin Chow:

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

Such hats became a trend on Chinese social media.