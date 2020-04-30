Fun facts about each member of NCT Dream in celebration of their comeback

NCT Dream made their extremely anticipated comeback on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. SM Leisure has been releasing a number of teaser movies, making followers much more excited for the group members, who’re releasing a brand new album for the primary time in nearly a 12 months. When you’re new to NCT Dream, take a look at some enjoyable facts about each of the members!
Renjun
- He has been training ballet and up to date dance
- His favourite place in Seoul is the Moomin Cafe
- The track that impressed him to turn out to be an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”
Jeno
- His household has three cats regardless that he’s allergic to them
- He can play the guitar and the violin
- He has participated in writing “Expensive Dream,” “119,” “Bye My First,” “Greatest Buddy,” and “Dream Run”
Haechan
- He’s in cost of washing dishes on the dorm
- He’s the member who’s almost definitely to reply his telephone
- He likes to play Overwatch and his principal characters are Junkrat and Lucio
Jaemin
- He used to drink six cups of espresso each day, each with four photographs of expresso
- He acted in the online drama “The Method I Hate You”
- He was forged by SM Leisure whereas doing volunteer work
Chenle
- He debuted after simply two months of coaching
- He speaks Mandarin in his sleep
- He loves consuming kimchi and eggs, and even claims to eat 4 fried eggs on a regular basis
Jisung
- He’s completely terrified of cockroaches
- He has magic fingers as a result of he breaks every part he touches
- His favourite faculty topics are Bodily Training and Sociology, as he hates all of the opposite topics
Take a look at their MV for “Ridin” beneath.
