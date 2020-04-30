NEWS

Fun facts about each member of NCT Dream in celebration of their comeback

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
2 Min Read

NCT Dream made their extremely anticipated comeback on April 29 at 6 p.m. KST. SM Leisure has been releasing a number of teaser movies, making followers much more excited for the group members, who’re releasing a brand new album for the primary time in nearly a 12 months. When you’re new to NCT Dream, take a look at some enjoyable facts about each of the members!

Renjun

  • He has been training ballet and up to date dance
  • His favourite place in Seoul is the Moomin Cafe
  • The track that impressed him to turn out to be an artist is EXO’s “Don’t Go”

Jeno

  • His household has three cats regardless that he’s allergic to them
  • He can play the guitar and the violin
  • He has participated in writing “Expensive Dream,” “119,” “Bye My First,” “Greatest Buddy,” and “Dream Run”

Haechan

  • He’s in cost of washing dishes on the dorm
  • He’s the member who’s almost definitely to reply his telephone
  • He likes to play Overwatch and his principal characters are Junkrat and Lucio

Jaemin

  • He used to drink six cups of espresso each day, each with four photographs of expresso
  • He acted in the online drama “The Method I Hate You”
  • He was forged by SM Leisure whereas doing volunteer work

Chenle

  • He debuted after simply two months of coaching
  • He speaks Mandarin in his sleep
  • He loves consuming kimchi and eggs, and even claims to eat 4 fried eggs on a regular basis

Jisung

  • He’s completely terrified of cockroaches
  • He has magic fingers as a result of he breaks every part he touches
  • His favourite faculty topics are Bodily Training and Sociology, as he hates all of the opposite topics
READ  Singapore Court Locks Crypto Exchange KuCoin’s Web Domain

Take a look at their MV for “Ridin” beneath.

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.