FuboTV: What is it and how can it be seen in the United States?

FuboTV



In the stiff competition to dominate the age of streaming, more and more offers appear that may or may not satisfy your demands. To help you with your decisions, we are going to explain an option with a large portfolio of sporting events:

FuboTV it’s an option if you don’t have or don’t want to use cable. It differs from other offers because in its basic package it offers many sports competitions, but it is also the first live TV streaming service to offer content in 4K UHD and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here. However, the editorial criteria of CNET en Español is totally independent of these offers and promotions.

FuboTV was born in 2015 as a service to watch football matches, from there, as you imagine, its name came out. Then it extended its offering to other disciplines, such as NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS and international football and four years later, news, television series and movies can also be seen.

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, FuboTV announced that it would add ESPN and ABC to its programming. With this change, which will be released during the summer (date to be announced), the base package of US $ 55 contains: ABC, ABC News Live, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, SEC Network and ACC Network, FX, FXX and National Geographic.

Until now, FuboTV was the only premium service ABC and ESPN lacked. With these additions, the sports offering, now that the NBA and MLB are about to start, looks very complete

These are some of the channels dedicated exclusively to sports that you can watch on this service:

ESPN

ESPN 2

ESPN3

Benfica TV

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS in Spanish

CNBC

FOX

Fox Sports

Fox Soccer Plus

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 2

GolTV English

GolTV Spanish

NBC

NBC Universe

NBCSN

One World Sports

RTPi

Telemundo

TyC Sports

Univision

UniMás

Univision Sports

USA Network

How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV has a basic package of US $ 55 a month, with access to 90 channels. From here, you can expand this package, with Fubo Extra, for example, which increases the number of channels to 110 for $ 6 more per month.

The basic package includes 30 hours of DVR storage and can be upgraded to 500 hours for an additional $ 10 per month.



Playing:

Watch this:

Google presents Stadia, its first streaming service …

1:21



What do I have to do to watch FuboTV in the United States?

Like any online streaming service, FuboTV depends on the accessibility of the user to a good broadband service and data exchange. FuboTV advises its users to have a connection greater than 1.0 Mbps for downloading. You just have to click on their page and sign up.

On what devices can FuboTV be watched?

FuboTV is available on the most popular platforms:

Apps for IOS, iPhone & iPad

Apps for Android devices

Android TV

Roku

Apple tv

Amazon Fire

Chromecast

What is the advantage of having FuboTV?

You will have access to practically all world football, including the most important leagues in Europe and the world, women and men.