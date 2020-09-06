From Venice, a plea to reopen movie theaters

The Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has joined a chorus of voices at the Venice Film Festival that urges to reopen theaters and return to normal cinema after the coronavirus restrictions. Movies, he said, are made to be seen on the big screen, not at home.

Directors and actors have expressed joy at returning to the red carpet at the Lido and the screenings – albeit in modified form – after the pandemic closed theaters around the world.

“Just getting ready for today was quite surreal and there was a sense of normalcy,” said French actress Stacy Martin when she presented Nicole Garcia’s “Lovers” at the competition.

Venice organizers are proud to host the festival in person despite costly and annoying antivirus restrictions that include the use of a protective mask, rooms reduced to half or a third of their capacity, temperature controls, hand sanitation. They proceeded with the first major festival of the COVID era, convinced of the need to clear a path for an industry hard hit by restrictions.

Almodóvar, who premiered his short film “The Human Voice” on Thursday, said streaming platforms played an “essential role” in entertaining people during the months of confinement at home that were forced by the coronavirus.

But they also contributed to the “dangerous” phenomenon that people feel increasingly comfortable living, working and eating at home, a kind of “incarceration” that he says must be resisted.

“And the antidote is the cinema,” he said, describing going out and sitting next to strangers in a room “where you find yourself crying or enjoying yourself with others.”

“If I put my film on a platform like Netflix, somehow I lose that contact and that meeting point with the viewer,” he said. “That’s why you have to tell people to go to the movies, to go to theaters, because some things will only be discovered on the big screen, in the dark with the person we don’t know.”

However, the experience will not be the same.

Daniele Luchetti’s family drama “Ties,” received a standing ovation as the festival opened on Wednesday night. But the Italian director later said that something was not normal. Under the rules of social distancing, viewers felt they were locked in a “void bubble,” and the clapping noise at the end sounded scattered.

“I know very well how an audience reacts to a movie, both when they like it and when they don’t like it,” Luchetti told The Associated Press after the premiere. This time the atmosphere was very strange. The mere fact of not having someone by your side: you could not turn and see a crowd that was laughing or looking attentively ”.

He said he heard the applause at the end, but that it was scattered, since there was an empty seat between each one occupied. “It was applause in a space with a different balance.” However, he acknowledged, “I think we have to get used to this.”

Tilda Swinton, who stars in Almodóvar’s short film and received a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, said something similar from the stage of the main hall of the Lido, saying that it moved her to see the eyes and ears of the spectators (although not their mouths, covered by masks).

“When I wonder how I can properly express my gratitude for this honor, words fail me,” he said. “But I think I can tell you somehow what it means to be here with you tonight. What it means to be about to see a movie in Venice.

“Pure happiness,” he said.