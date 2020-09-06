From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos]

The second feature film in Pixar history starts to come close to the “good” movies category in this gallery with a 2.86 rating.

Probably the biggest flaw in this film was that its premiere came just a few weeks after another animated film about bugs: Antz, which had the voice of Woody Allen and at a time when we were still not aware of what Pixar was going to be in terms of storytelling and animation.

So it is likely that you will never actually see A Bug’s Life (Bugs, a miniature adventure) in the cinema, for having the feeling of having already seen the same movie.