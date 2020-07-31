From Galaxy A01 to Galaxy A71 5G: Samsung’s new offering in the US

Juan Garzon / CNET



While the world is shocked by the coronavirus, Samsung announced this April 8 the arrival in the United States of the Galaxy A01, Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71 in order to offer some of the characteristics of Galaxy S20, but at a more attractive price.

Galaxy A01

The Galaxy A01 is the cheapest Samsung cell phone in this series that you would surely have things to complain about, but you shouldn’t because it only costs US $ 109.

The cell phone has a Snapdragon 439 processor and 2GB of RAM to meet the basics of a phone. In addition, the Galaxy A01 has a 5.7-inch HD + screen, with a front camera on a drop eyebrow, two rear cameras (one 13-megapixel and the other to detect depth) and a 3,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A01 will be available April 9 on Verizon and will be available to other carriers in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A11

The Galaxy A11 is a step up from the A01, offering a larger (4,000mAh) battery with 15-watt (15W) fast charge, three rear cameras (a main 13-megapixel camera, a wide-angle 5 and a dedicated to detect depth) and a 6.5-inch HD + screen that integrates the front camera through a hole.

The Galaxy A11 price is $ 179 and will be available this summer.

Galaxy A21

A step above the other two cell phones is the Galaxy A21, which offers four cameras this time that include a main 16-megapixel camera that is accompanied by not only a depth sensor, but also a wide-angle and macro lens.

This cell phone has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a 4,000mA battery that has a fast charge of 15 watts (15W).

The price of the Galaxy A21 is US $ 249 and will be available this summer.

Galaxy A51 (LTE)

The Galaxy A51 is the successor to one of the cell phones that we liked the most last year for the mid-range.

This cell phone we already met a few months ago arrives in the United States with a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with an integrated front camera through a hole in the screen, similar to what we have in higher-end cell phones such as the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Also. The Galaxy A51 now has a 48-megapixel main camera, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and an Exynos 9611 processor.

The Galaxy A51 is priced at $ 399 and will be available April 9 on Verizon and April 10 on Sprint. Then it would reach other operators in the United States.

Galaxy A71 5G and Galaxy A51 5G

Although the Galaxy S20 is compatible with 5G networks in the United States, Samsung also offers this kind of connectivity with a more attractive price on the Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G.

The Galaxy A51A 5G is very similar to the LTE version, but it has more RAM and more battery, but its price increases to $ 499. This cell phone will be available in the coming weeks.

For its part, the Galaxy A71 5G has a 6.7-inch Full HD + screen, four rear cameras that include a main 64-megapixel camera and is the most advanced of all these phones.

That said, these improvements are also reflected in its price, since the Galaxy A71 5G costs $ 599. This cell phone will be available in the coming weeks.