From Exxon to Royal Caribbean Cruises, U.S. companies rush to hoard cash

From Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N), companies rushed to borrow extra cash and enhance their cash coffers on Tuesday, as a result of the market turmoil fueled by a plunge in oil prices and the worldwide coronavirus outbreak raised the prospect of an monetary downturn.

“It’s companies loading up on cash when you’re going to get it. They’re efficiently construct up that battle chest,” talked about Jeremy Swan, managing principal at accounting and tax advisory company CohnReznick LLP.

Royal Caribbean talked about on Tuesday it elevated its credit score rating functionality by $550 million to enhance liquidity. The company’s stock plunged this month, amid issues that the coronavirus outbreak would curtail journey.

“These are extraordinary cases and we’re taking these steps to deal with the company prudently and conservatively,” Royal Caribbean Cruises Chairman and Chief Authorities Richard Fain talked about in a press launch.

Exxon, which has certainly one of many firm world’s strongest steadiness sheets, filed paperwork on Tuesday for an unspecified board offering for what it often known as regular firm capabilities, as a result of the oil most important grapples with the collapse in Brent crude LCOc1 prices.

Oreo maker Mondelez Worldwide Inc (MDLZ.O) on Monday launched a $2.5 billion credit score rating facility, in addition to to a similar settlement worth $1.5 billion agreed decrease than two weeks previously.

United Airways Holdings Inc (UAL.O) moreover talked about on Tuesday it had raised a further $2 billion in financing whereas slashing its 2020 capital expenditures by higher than a third.

“We moreover think about we have good selections to elevate further liquidity throughout the weeks to come, if wished,” United President Scott Kirby talked about.

Totally different companies which chosen not to elevate new funds however touted their financial power to calm merchants. In an investor presentation on Tuesday, American Airways Group Inc (AAL.O) flagged higher than $7.three billion in cash and unused monetary establishment lending in reserve.

“American Airways has further liquidity than each different airline on the earth, which is strictly the place we want to be in an setting like this and exactly why definitely we’ve held rather a lot for thus prolonged,” American Airways Chairman and CEO Doug Parker talked about at a conference on Tuesday.

Debt-laden companies in service sectors hit by lowered tourism and discretionary spending, comparable to airways, cruise traces, movie theaters, gaming companies and lodge chains, are considerably prone, in accordance to Fitch Rankings.

“What we’ve seen on this market is that stability in the mean time isn’t primarily stability tomorrow,” Swan talked about.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Enhancing by Lisa Shumaker

