Friends reunion is official and will be on HBO Max

Paladone via Amazon



After 15 years and nine months, the popular 90s series Friends announces his return as part of a special program of the entertainment service by streaming HBO Max.

“The cast of Friends will be assembled exclusively for an untitled, unscripted special on HBO Max, “according to a press release published Feb. 21. Warner indicated that the special will be available to subscribers – along with all 236 episodes of the series – from on the launch day of HBO Max.

Along with the official announcement from Warner Bros. actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer posted a promo photo for the HBO Max special with the caption “It’s Happening.”

The special will feature performances by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and will be recorded on the original set where it used to be recorded. Friends, at recording studio 24 at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California, according to CNET’s sister site TV Guide.

Service streaming HBO Max will have a monthly cost of US $ 15 per month and will be launched in May 2020 in the United States and in 2021 in Latin America.

At CNET en Español we have a guide to everything you need to know about HBO Max, the platform streaming which makes its debut in May 2020.

