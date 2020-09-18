Friends returns and Twitter loses its mind

Warner Bros. announced the return of the popular series Friends with a special program that will be available on the entertainment service for streaming HBO Max, which will be released in May 2020 in the United States. In addition, users will also be able to watch all 236 episodes of the series.

The HBO Max special will feature performances by the original cast consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, and – as if that weren’t enough – it will also be recorded on the original set where it was recorded. Friends, which is recording studio 24 at Warner Bros. Studios, in Burbank, California.

After more than 15 years of absence, the fans reacted with surprise and emotion. These are some of the most original reactions on Twitter:

